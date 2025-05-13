At least seven soldiers have been killed in an attack by suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on a military base in the Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Although the authorities have yet to confirm the attack, sources, including a local media outfit, YERWA EXPRESS NEWS, said it occurred on Monday afternoon, citing Civilian Joint Task Force members as their sources.

The terrorists stormed the base and overpowered the soldiers.

During the attack, the terrorists seized three gun trucks and 70 motorcycles intended for counter-terrorism operations and set the military base ablaze.

A video circulated on social media shows bodies covered with leaves and colleagues trying to identify the dead.

The military has not issued a statement on the attack.

ISWAP, a splinter group of Boko Haram, has increased attacks on military and civilian targets in recent months.

Local authorities fear the looted motorbikes and trucks could aid ISWAP’s mobility.

