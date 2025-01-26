At least 20 soldiers died on Friday as terrorists attacked a Nigerian military base in Mallam Fatori, a Borno town linking feuding neighbours — Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Among those killed was a lieutenant colonel, also the commanding officer of the base, according to Reuters.

Several other soldiers were reportedly injured in the attack that is yet to be claimed by any group.

Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), majorly operate in Borno. Although the latter group always takes responsibility for its attacks, it has not issued any propaganda since Friday.

Boko Haram has lost its online visibility since its social media guru was killed some years back.

Daring attack

Locals and security sources told Reuters that the terrorists, on gun trucks, besieged the Nigerian Army 149 Battalion in Malam-Fatori, shooting at unsuspecting locals and soldiers

A security source, who is not authorised to speak to the press, said 20 soldiers were killed as they fought to repel the attack, which lasted more than three hours.

The military has not issued an official statement on the incident. The defence spokesperson, Onyenma Nwachuckwu, has not responded to an SMS sent to him requesting details about the incident.

The terrorists, according to a member of a local militia helping the army on war fronts, burnt some buildings, forcing locals to flee.

“They preached to some of the residents,” the militiamen told Reuters.

Could Lakurawa be responsible?

The attack happened in a town sharing a border with the Niger Republic, where Lakurawa terrorists have their stronghold. The group is also in some North-western Nigerian communities sharing the border with Niger Republic.

Earlier studies linked them to al-Qaeda. However, researchers monitoring their operations said they are affiliated with the Islamic State in the Greater Sahel (ISGS).

Both ISGS and ISWAP owe allegiance to the Islamic State. While ISGS wreak havoc in Sahelian states, ISWAP operates around the Lake Chad Basin, including Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

Both groups and Boko Haram target civilians and security operatives.

