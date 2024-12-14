A new emirate law has empowered the Adamawa State Governor to depose any traditional ruler ‘incapacitated’ to discharge his responsibility.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri proposed the law to the state House of Assembly on 9 December.

The lawmakers passed the bill, titled “Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) and matters incidental thereto” into law on 10 December and now awaits Governor Fintiri’s assent.

The law also empowers the governor to create new emirates in the North-east state.

Section 6 (e) of the new law states, “Where the Chief or Emir is examined and found to be incapacitated by reason of ill health by the medical board of the Ministry of Health and tAbubakar Ahmadu Maishanu ort deliberated and accepted by the state Executive Council, he can be deposed by the governor.”

The law also provides that the governor can “depose, remove discipline, or suspend any emir/chief without recourse to any person or persons if the inquiry or consultation would delay restoring peace or protecting lives and property or would prolong the act of misconduct.”

Concerning the creation of emirates and chiefdoms, the law states that “the governor, in consultation with the persons, shall have the power to create new Emirates and Chiefdoms in the state, specify their respective compositions, and may grade the office of the emir or chief as a first, second, third, fourth, or fifth class, according to the size and importance of the office.”

Governor Fintiri is expected to create new emirates with first-class emirs after signing the law.

However, observers said the new law targets the Lamido of Adamawa, Mustapha Barkindo, who is reported to have been sick for years and always delegated his duties to aides.

The governor signed another law on 4 December—the state’s District Creation Law 2024, which creates 83 new districts.

The district creation law reduced the number of local government areas in the domain of the Lamido from eight to three.

The Adamawa emirate covered Hong, Song, Gombi, Fufore, Girei, Yola North, Yola South, and Mayo-Belwa.

Under the new district law, it is left with Girei Jimeta and Yola, with the cut of areas awaiting to be apportioned to new emirate (s).

Like the Lamido, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who holds the title of Waziri and is a senior kingmaker in the Adamawa emirate, now exercises emirate authority in three local government areas.

The new law also whittles down the influence of the Emir of Mubi, Abubakar Isa-Ahmadu, who has Michika, Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South, and Maiha under him.

