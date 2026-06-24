The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to commence the issuance of the Nigerian Content Trainers Registration Certificate (NCTRC), as part of its commitment to strengthening local competencies and promoting professional standards within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The initiative was unveiled on Tuesday during a sensitization workshop held with members of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by the General Manager, Infrastructure and Capacity Building Directorate, Sheba Olugbenga, said the NCTRC was developed to establish a clear framework for trainer certification and ensure that only qualified and competent professionals are entrusted with workforce development in the industry.

According to him, the quality of human capital available to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is directly linked to the competence of trainers responsible for developing industry professionals, making the certification programme a critical component of sustainable Nigerian Content development.

He noted that rapid technological advancements, evolving industry requirements, and innovations across the oil and gas value chain have heightened the need for strategic, standardized, and sustainable in-country capacity development.

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“The constantly changing services and requirements in the oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors, driven by technological advancements and smart innovations, have created the need for strategic and sustainable in-country capacity development and standardization,” he stated.

During an interactive session with participants, the Director of Capacity Building, NCDMB, Abayomi Bamidele, cautioned prospective applicants against engaging intermediaries who claim they can facilitate or fast-track the certification process. He emphasised that the registration process is free of charge and advised trainers to apply directly through approved channels to avoid exploitation.

Mr Bamidele further disclosed that efforts are underway to integrate selected training tools and course templates into the curriculum of the Nigerian Content Academy (NCA), the Board’s knowledge-sharing and capacity development arm. The initiative is expected to support service and operating companies in delivering specialized training programmes to their workforce.

He also commended OGTAN for its sustained relationship with the Board, particularly in preparing young graduates for employment opportunities within the oil and gas industry and contributing to training needs assessments that enriched the certification framework.

The Nigerian Content Trainers Registration Certificate will be issued across eleven areas of specialization, covering both technical and soft-skill competencies relevant to the industry.