A football fan checking scores on a phone in Lagos is not doing something unusual. Similar scenes play out in cities like Yerevan, Nairobi and Accra, where many fans keep an eye on matches and occasionally check betting odds on their phones.

Betting companies are paying more attention to markets outside the industry’s traditional centres. Activity around VBET Armenia reflects changes taking place in smaller markets where online betting has become easier to access through mobile devices. Across Africa, similar habits are visible. Football remains the biggest draw, smartphones are the main point of access and more betting activity now happens online.

Smartphones Have Opened New Doors

Ten years ago, placing a bet usually meant visiting a betting shop or sitting at a desktop computer. That barrier has largely disappeared in markets where smartphones are now the main route online.

On a typical match day, a user might move between a messaging app, a live score page and a betting platform without thinking much about it. That behavior helps explain why GeoPoll’s 2025 Betting in Africa report found that 94% of African bettors use mobile phones to place bets.

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The phone has changed when betting happens as well. It is no longer tied to one location. A user can check a price before kick-off, follow a match on the way home or react to a goal alert without waiting until later. Smaller markets have benefited from that change. If mobile internet is available and football is being followed, digital betting becomes much easier to access than it was in the past.

Football Creates Demand AcrossBorders

Nigeria and Armenia do not need to share much culturally for the betting behavior to look similar. Football does a lot of that work on its own. Across Africa, GeoPoll found that 61% of bettors primarily wager on football. That puts the sport comfortably ahead of others and helps explain why it remains central to betting activity in many markets. The same Champions League fixture can draw attention from Lagos, Yerevan, or Johannesburg, even if supporters are following it for different reasons.

A Nigerian supporter may follow the Premier League every weekend. An Armenian supporter may be watching the same match, checking the same team news and reacting to the same late goal.

Social media has strengthened that connection. A talking point from a Champions League match can spread across different countries within minutes, creating the same conversations among supporters who may never meet but are following the same fixture. By the next morning, discussions around a controversial decision or late winner can still be generating reactions across different time zones.

Betting companies are drawn to that kind of shared attention. The audience is already gathered around the sport and mobile access makes it easier to reach them. Football also gives betting activity a steady rhythm. Interest moves from domestic leagues to European competitions, then to international fixtures. There is rarely a long pause in the calendar.

Smaller Markets Are No Longer Being Overlooked

Research from Sagaci found that 80% of African gamblers use apps or websites to place bets. That figure highlights how far betting activity has moved online. A platform no longer needs to rely on a large network of betting shops if users are already comfortable placing bets through a phone. The shift has made it easier to reach audiences in countries that once attracted less attention from operators.

Armenia and several African markets are not identical, but the comparison is useful. Both show how betting activity can grow outside the largest economies when mobile access, online payments and football interest come together.

The change is not only about companies expanding into new places. It is also about users behaving differently. Someone who would never have visited a betting shop may still use a mobile platform during a major match.

The Same Patterns Keep Appearing

People follow matches through their phones. Scores update in real time. Odds move during the game. For many users, those actions now sit close together. Mobile notifications have made sports feel harder to disconnect from. A goal alert can bring someone back into a match they were not watching. A team update can restart a conversation in a group chat. A change in odds can make a fixture feel active long before kick-off.

Not everyone engages with betting in the same way. Some users pay close attention to statistics. Others only check prices around major fixtures. The common point is the device in their hand.

The route people take may differ slightly, but the experience is becoming easier to recognize. A score update, a notification and a quick check of the odds are now part of the routine for many users. Those habits are not tied to one region, which is why comparisons between different markets have become easier to make. Whether someone is checking a football result in Lagos or following a match in Yerevan, the experience now looks less different than it once did. A smartphone and a live sporting event are often enough to connect users to a market that rarely switches off.