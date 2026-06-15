Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has charged members of the 2026 Batch “B” Stream I of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to embrace patriotism, discipline, and security consciousness as they commence their year of national service.

The governor gave the charge while formally declaring open the 2026 NYSC Batch “B” Stream I Orientation Course at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Gateway Stadium, Sagamu.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Sports Development, Mr Wasiu Isiaka, congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their academic programmes and subsequent mobilisation for national service. He described the occasion as a significant milestone in their lives and a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and determination.

He commended the management of the National Youth Service Corps for sustaining the scheme for more than five decades, noting that it remains one of Nigeria’s most enduring platforms for national integration, youth development, and nation-building.

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According to the governor, the deployment of the corps members comes at a critical period in the nation’s development, urging them to deploy their knowledge, creativity, and innovative ideas towards building a more prosperous, peaceful, and united Nigeria.

“This ceremony marks your formal induction into this noble service. It is the beginning of a transformative journey that will challenge you to grow beyond your comfort zones, broaden your horizons, and prepare you for greater responsibilities in life,” he said.

Mr Abiodun noted that the orientation programme had been carefully designed to equip participants with leadership, citizenship, entrepreneurship, teamwork, security awareness, and community development skills, urging them to participate actively in all camp activities.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment through its “Building Our Future Together” agenda, highlighting initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities and enhancing human capital development across the state.

He listed programmes such as the Ogun State Job Portal, support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone, the Gateway International Airport and Aerotropolis Project, as well as digital innovation initiatives under Ogun TechHub as key interventions designed to create opportunities for young people.

Mr Abiodun also emphasised the need for corps members to remain security-conscious throughout their service year, warning them against actions that could expose them to criminal elements.

He advised them against allowing strangers to use their mobile phones, permitting unknown persons to conduct transactions through their bank accounts, boarding vehicles from unauthorised locations, accepting rides from unfamiliar individuals, and receiving substantial gifts from questionable sources.

“As educated individuals, you play a vital role in our collective security architecture. If you see something, say something,” the governor stated.

He assured the corps members of the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property, while urging them to promptly report suspicious activities and challenges to camp authorities and security agencies.

The governor further called on the corps members to be law-abiding, maintain cordial relationships with members of their host communities, and avoid actions capable of undermining peace, security, and social stability.

With the country gradually approaching another electoral cycle, Mr Abiodun urged the corps members, many of whom may serve as election officials, to remain impartial, professional, and committed to democratic values.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used as instruments of electoral malpractice, violence, misinformation, or any activity capable of undermining our democratic process,” he cautioned.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Ogun State NYSC management, security agencies, camp officials, medical personnel, and other stakeholders for their contributions to the successful organisation of the orientation programme.

He wished the corps members a rewarding, enriching, and memorable orientation experience, expressing optimism that the service year would open new doors of opportunity, personal growth, and fulfilment for them.