Governor Uba Sani has signed three laws that will provide a comprehensive framework to transform the energy, agriculture and environmental sectors of Kaduna State.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, listed the new laws as the Kaduna State Electricity Law, 2026, Kaduna State Agricultural Development Fund (KADFund) Law, 2025, and Kaduna State Climate Change Advisory Board Law, 2026.

The statement quoted the Deputy Chief of Staff, Legal and Legislative Matters to the Governor, Dr. Mustapha Musa, as describing the laws as the most transformative governance reform packages.

He further said that the laws aim at expanding energy access, accelerating agricultural growth, strengthening climate resilience, and driving sustainable economic development through strong institutions.

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The statement pointed out that the Kaduna State Electricity Law, 2026 establishes the Kaduna State Electricity Regulatory Commission to oversee electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and supply within the State.

He Commissioner added that the Electricity Law will create opportunities for private-sector investment, renewable energy development, and improved access to electricity.

Mr Maiyaki said that the KADFund Law, 2025 creates a dedicated financing mechanism to support farmers, cooperatives, agribusinesses, and agricultural value-chain actors through grants, soft loans, technical assistance, and investments in critical infrastructure aimed at boosting food security and agricultural productivity.

He further noted that the Kaduna State Climate Change Advisory Board Law, 2026 establishes a state-level framework for climate action, environmental sustainability, climate finance mobilization, and the integration of climate considerations into development planning, reinforcing Kaduna’s commitment to sustainable development.

Mr Maiyaki also said the three laws collectively underscore the administration’s vision of building resilient institutions capable of driving inclusive growth, attracting investment, expanding opportunities, and delivering lasting benefits to citizens.

He noted that the landmark legislations reflect Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to laying the foundations for a prosperous, sustainable, and competitive Kaduna State through electricity sector reform, agricultural transformation, and climate-responsive governance.

According to him, the reforms establish the institutional framework needed to strengthen food security, improve living standards, and position Kaduna as a model for innovation, sustainable development, and effective subnational governance.