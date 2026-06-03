The House of Representatives has urged security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of worshippers abducted during a deadly church attack in Ekiti State, while calling for stronger security measures to prevent similar incidents across vulnerable communities.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance during Wednesday’s plenary, sponsored by Kolawole Akinlayo, who represents Ekiti North Federal Constituency.

The lawmakers’ intervention comes a month after armed attackers stormed a Christ Apostolic Church crusade at Eda Oniyo in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, killing the presiding pastor and abducting 16 worshippers.

Presenting the motion, Mr Akinlayo recalled that the attack occurred on 28 April when gunmen invaded an open-air church programme and opened fire on worshippers.

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According to him, the assailants, armed with sophisticated weapons and operating in large numbers, carried out the attack unhindered for several minutes before fleeing into nearby forests with their victims.

“The attackers killed a pastor and abducted several congregants, including women, elderly persons and children,” he said.

The lawmaker further informed the House that the abductors initially demanded a ransom of N1 billion before reducing it to N50 million. Despite the affected community reportedly raising and paying N10.5 million, the victims have yet to regain their freedom.

Mr Akinlayo said the incident reflected the worsening security situation confronting rural communities and places of worship across the country, warning that such attacks continue to undermine citizens’ confidence in the nation’s security system.

He argued that beyond the loss of lives, the attack constituted a violation of the constitutional right of Nigerians to practise their religion freely and safely.

The lawmaker observed that the incident exposed persistent security gaps in rural settlements and highlighted the increasing audacity of criminal groups operating in remote areas.

He also acknowledged efforts already undertaken by the Ekiti State Government and security agencies, including the deployment of security personnel to the affected community and ongoing rescue operations.

Resolution

Following deliberations, the House condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of those affected and to the residents of Eda Oniyo.

It subsequently called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the State Security Services (SSS) and other relevant security agencies to intensify coordinated operations aimed at rescuing the abducted worshippers and apprehending those responsible for the attack.

The lawmakers further urged the federal government to strengthen security architecture in Ekiti State and other vulnerable communities through improved intelligence gathering, enhanced surveillance systems and rapid-response mechanisms.

As part of its resolutions, the House mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs and Army to interface with relevant security agencies, investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and recommend measures to forestall future occurrences.

The House also called on the National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant government institutions to provide support and relief to the families affected by the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES is aware that the Eda Oniyo incident is among a growing number of security breaches recorded in parts of the South-west, where communities have faced increasing cases of kidnapping, attacks on travellers and criminal incursions into remote settlements.

These criminal groups continue to exploit forest corridors stretching across several states, making inter-agency collaboration and coordinated operations critical to addressing the threat.