Premiere Academy and the United Nations Office, through the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Abuja, have staged the 2nd session of the Premiere Academy International Model United Nations (PAIMUN) General Assembly, at the UN House Abuja, on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

The Premiere Academy International Model UN (PAIMUN) Conference, which was launched in 2025 to coincide with the 80thanniversary of the UN, stimulates the procedural working of the UN General Assembly for clearer understanding of the youth populace. This year’s edition which was facilitated by the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Abuja, Nigeria, has the theme: “Digital transformation of the educational sector as a driver of sustainable development”.

It featured 109 students of the Abuja School playing the roles of ambassadors of UN member states, in a special imitation of the UN General Assembly session.

The session commenced with a video goodwill message from the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and an opening remark by the United Nations Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Ms Elsie Attafuah.

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There were also speeches from the PAIMUN General Assembly President, Tumininu Adewuyi, and Secretary-General, Chidinma Udeji.

The session also featured the presentation of the PAIMUN 2026 General Assembly Resolution by the plenary rapporteur, Larissa Muftwang, before its adoption by the participating countries.

In his pre-recorded goodwill message to the Session, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, observed that digital transformation is the key to a sustainable and fair future for everyone and it is by working together to protect the digital infrastructure and empower students that the dream of quality education could become a reality.

He noted that the world has moved away from old-fashioned ways of teaching to embrace a technology-driven system. According to him, many nations now make subjects like Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding, and basic electronics a core part of the national curriculum, with the goal of ensuring that students are prepared for the high-tech jobs of the future.

The UN Secretary-General further added that, “Beyond just learning new subjects, digital education is a powerful engine for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. For instance, it directly supports Goal 4, which is Quality Education for all. When digital tools are used, students in far-away villages can also be reached with the same high-quality information found in the biggest cities, helping to close the gap between the rich and the poor.

“However, this journey is not without its obstacles. One of the biggest challenges faced is the “digital divide” the fact that many rural or low-income areas still lack stable internet and electricity. Furthermore, many schools have the hardware, like tablets or laptops, but the teachers haven’t been trained on how to actually use them for teaching. Many regions struggle with the reliance on foreign apps that do not align with local culture”.

To solve these problems, Mr Guterres charged member nation to take immediate action of moving beyond just “giving out computers” and focus on intensive training for teachers so they become digital experts.

He also advocated creation of community technology centers that provide free internet and solar-powered devices to students in underserved areas, in addition to encouraging indigenous local tech experts to build apps and lessons that reflect indigenous languages and history.

In her remarks, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Ms Elsie Attafuah, who was represented at the event by the Country Head, United Nations Population Fund, Ms. Muriel Mafico, commended the Premiere Academy International Model United Nations (PAIMUN) Summit as a strong vehicle to empower the country’s youths to understand diplomacy, embrace multilateralism, and learn the art of dialogue, tolerance, and consensus-building.

Describing the theme of this year’s Summit as not only timely but transformational, she noted that the digital revolution has emerged as one of the most defining revolutions in human history with its unmatched potential to reshape education, economies, and entire societies.

She, however, said regrettably, in Nigeria today, only about 36 per cent of the population, according to UNICEF figures, uses the internet, while 78 per cent of young people lack basic digital literacy skills with over 10 million primary school-age children out of school, highlighting the scale of the education crisis and the urgency of digital solutions.

While lauding the efforts and interventions of various UN agencies like the UNDP, UNICEF, UNFPA and the World Intellectual Property Organisation, to correct the negative picture, Ms Attafuah called on the PAIMUN delegates to lend their voices, ideas and bold resolutions to the cause of transforming the learning infrastructure in the country.

“This conference is more than an academic exercise. It is your training ground for leadership. It is where you begin to understand that global challenges, whether inequality, climate change, or digital disruption, can only be solved through cooperation, innovation, and courage.

“Use your voice in these committees to propose bold ideas. Challenge assumptions. Think creatively about how technology can expand access to education, empower marginalised communities, and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

The world you are simulating today is the world you will lead tomorrow because the future of education in Nigeria and indeed the future of sustainable development will not be written by technology alone, but by you”, she charged.

Earlier, the Principal, Premiere Academy, Mr Chris Akinsowon, in his opening remarks, thanked the UN Office for partnering with the School in making PAIMUN a veritable learning platform for the students. He noted that valuable partnerships and supports like the collaboration that birthed PAIMUN have become an essential template for advancing learning and mentoring of students, adding that teaching and learning have taken a new dimension beyond the classroom since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, “At no other time in human history has technology shaped the future of education as profoundly as it does today. The COVID-19 Pandemic revealed a powerful truth to the world: nations that embraced digital education adapted faster, recovered quicker and sustained learning more effectively. It became evident that digital transformation is no longer optional; it is essential”.