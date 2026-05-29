Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-West Zonal Woman Leader, Arabinrin Yetunde Shakirat Adesanya, describing her demise as a huge loss to the party and the nation.

Mrs Adesanya reportedly passed away on Thursday evening at her residence in Lagos after a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, Governor Abiodun said the late APC chieftain was a committed party loyalist, grassroots mobiliser, and passionate advocate for women inclusion in politics and governance.

The governor noted that the deceased devoted her life to the growth and stability of the APC, particularly in the South-West, where she played a pivotal role in strengthening the women’s wing of the party through effective mobilisation, mentorship, and selfless service.

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According to Governor Abiodun, Mrs Adesanya’s dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment to progressive ideals earned her the respect and admiration of party members and political associates across the country.

“Her death is painful and devastating. Ogun State and the APC family have lost a courageous, dependable, and highly resourceful woman whose contributions to party development and women empowerment will never be forgotten,” the governor said.

Governor Abiodun commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the leadership of the APC, and members of the party across the South-West over the unfortunate loss.

He prayed that Almighty God grant her eternal rest and give her family, friends, and political associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.