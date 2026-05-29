Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has gifted each pilgrim from the state performing the 2026 Hajj in Saudi Arabia 300 Saudi Riyals (N114 000) during a visit to their tents in Muna on Thursday night.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibraheem Musa, each pilgrim will receive the equivalent of about N114,000 based on the current exchange rate.

The governor commended the Kaduna State pilgrims for their conduct throughout the Hajj exercise and praised officials of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency for what he described as a successful and seamless operation.

Mr Sani also lauded the Kaduna State Hajj Delegation Committee, led by Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha, for effectively coordinating the pilgrimage activities in Saudi Arabia.

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The governor said his administration made every possible effort to ensure the success of the 2026 Hajj exercise and improve the welfare of pilgrims from Kaduna State.

He, however, apologised for any shortcomings that may have occurred during the exercise, stressing that such lapses were not intentional.

“As human beings, we can only plan, but only Allah determines the final outcome,” the governor said.

Mr Sani also narrated the difficulties he encountered before arriving at the pilgrims’ camp in Muna, explaining that road closures forced him to trek for several hours before reaching the tents.

“The distance between where my tent is located and where the pilgrims are staying is estimated to be between two and three kilometres. Normally, I would have arrived here in no time.

“However, all roads leading to this area were blocked, and I had to trek for four to five hours before reaching here,” he said.

The governor urged the pilgrims to continue praying for peace, unity and stability in Nigeria, noting that meaningful development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity.

He prayed for Allah to reform those causing unrest in society and to distance unrepentant troublemakers from the state and the country.

According to him, political ambition and the quest for public office should never be placed above the lives and wellbeing of citizens.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Salihu Abubakar, said Governor Sani had consistently supported initiatives aimed at improving pilgrims’ welfare and ensuring a smooth Hajj operation.

He thanked the governor for what he described as his unwavering support for the agency and the pilgrims.

Also speaking, the Kaduna State Auditor General, Abubakar Abdullahi, said Governor Sani’s visit to the pilgrims’ tents was unprecedented in Kaduna State’s recent history.

He claimed that no governor of the state had personally visited pilgrims in their tents during Hajj since 1999, describing the governor’s gesture as a demonstration of commitment and compassion.

Mr Abdullahi called on the pilgrims to continue praying for Governor Sani and for sustained peace and development in Kaduna State.