The National Leader of the opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) says he did not endorse any aspirant for the ongoing NDC primary election to ensure that all aspirants enjoy equal opportunity in the exercise.

In a post on his X handle on Friday, Mr Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State, called for understanding and cooperation from all aspirants and stakeholders in the ongoing party’s primaries.

He said while NDC leadership has created opportunities for stakeholders and aspirants to meet in various states to settle their issues, the party understands that tensions and clashes of interest during primaries are inevitable.

“We therefore call for understanding and mutual respect. Aspirants and stakeholders should put the party’s overall interests above their personal interests.

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“All aspirants have equal protection, and that is why I have not endorsed anyone, even in my home state. The same principle applies across the country

“There are no endorsed candidates anywhere. We enjoin everyone to go out and participate freely in the primaries. I call for free and fair elections,” he said.

“I know that in some states the contest is fiercer than in others, but even in those circumstances, I urge everyone to put the interest of our party first.”

‘We’ll setup appeal committee for complaints’

Mr Dickson urged aspirants to make sacrifices for democracy and Nigeria by accepting the party’s decisions, even when they are against their interests.

He, however, asked aspirants uncomfortable with any decision of the NDC to follow the party’s appellate process for redress.

“The party leadership will set up an Appeal Committee to listen to grievances and complaints that may arise from this exercise.

“We call on everyone to bear with the party regarding any inconveniences and shortcomings that may occur,” he said.

‘NDC is a miracle baby’

Mr Dickson restated the NDC’s resolve to conduct its primaries electronically to remove irregularities associated with the manual process.

“As I have repeatedly stated, this will be the first and last primaries in the NDC to be conducted manually.

“Going forward, we shall have far fewer complaints of irregularities because of the deployment of electronic voting and the clear rules that will be formulated,” he said.

The national leader then described the NDC as a “miracle baby,” given the party’s achievements, including its membership drive and plan for electronic primaries, despite having come into existence a few months ago.

“For now, this party is a miracle baby. It is a miracle that within such a short period we have achieved this milestone because of the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of all of us,” he said.

INEC deadline

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the NDC slightly adjusted its timetable for the party’s 2027 primaries for various elective positions, moving from 27 to 29 May (today).

The party explained that a slight adjustment was needed following the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and the resulting public holidays, which caused major transportation and logistical challenges, including flight cancellations.

This newspaper reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission had set a 30 May deadline for political parties to submit their membership registers ahead of the 2027 general election.