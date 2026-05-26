The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Bauchi State, Nigeria, and across the world on the occasion of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The governor in his Sallah message, the Bauchi governor urged Muslims to uphold the virtues of sacrifice, obedience, love, tolerance, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

The governor noted that Eid-el-Kabir presents another opportunity for reflection, prayer, and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence, unity, and mutual understanding among Nigerians irrespective of religious, ethnic, or political differences.

Governor Mohammed called on the citizens of Bauchi State to continue supporting the government in the implementation of its policies and programmes aimed at improving their welfare and advancing sustainable development across the state.

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He further appealed to residents to use the festive period to pray for enduring peace, security, and economic prosperity in Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

Felicitating the Muslim faithful on successfully witnessing this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, the governor assured the people of his administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, infrastructural development, youth empowerment, healthcare delivery, education, and the protection of lives and property.

Governor Mohammed also urged citizens to celebrate responsibly, assist the less privileged, and extend love and kindness to one another in the true spirit of the season.

He assured citizens that his administration would continue to uphold democratic principles by allowing healthy political competition and maintaining tolerance.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Bauchi State, I wish the entire Muslim Ummah a peaceful, joyous, and fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebration. May Allah accept our sacrifices and bless our state and nation with peace, unity, and progress,” the governor said.