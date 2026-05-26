A former governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Nigerians to remain patient with the economic reforms being implemented by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying the measures are necessary for long-term economic stability and growth.

Mr Kalu made the appeal in a Salah message issued on Tuesday ahead of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The former Senate Chief Whip appealed to Nigerians not to lose faith in the country despite prevailing economic challenges, stressing that patience, unity and collective sacrifice were needed to reposition the economy.

According to him, the federal government’s reforms are aimed at laying a solid foundation for a more prosperous Nigeria.

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“The reforms may be painful today, but they are necessary and in the overall interest of Nigerians. I urge citizens to remain patient and continue to support the government as efforts are being made to rebuild the economy and secure a better future for all,” he said.

Mr Kalu also called for peace, national unity and religious tolerance, warning against divisive tendencies that could threaten the country’s stability.

He said Nigeria’s economic future depends largely on productive investments, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment, adding that the country must gradually shift from a consumption-driven economy to a production-oriented one.

“We must encourage investment, local production and entrepreneurship. A production-driven economy will create jobs for our youths, strengthen local industries and reduce overdependence on imports,” he said.

The senator urged young Nigerians to embrace innovation, skills acquisition and enterprise development as pathways to self-reliance and national growth.

He congratulated Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and prayed for peace, security and economic prosperity across the country.

Mr Kalu expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its current economic challenges through unity, resilience and shared sacrifice.