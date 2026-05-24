Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has directed the upgrade of the sports complex at Jibrin Aminu Special School, as part of efforts to promote inclusive sports development and improve learning conditions for students with special needs.

Mr Mohammed gave this directive during an inspection visit to the ongoing renovation and upgrade of the institution, where he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure across Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work at the school, stressing the need for modern and conducive facilities to enhance teaching, learning and students’ welfare.

He described sports and recreational activities as vital tools for the physical, mental and social development of students, particularly those with special needs.

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According to him, sporting activities help to build confidence, encourage social interaction and promote talent discovery among learners.

The governor noted that the ongoing upgrade of the school was aimed at creating a more inclusive environment capable of supporting both academic and extracurricular activities.

As part of measures to improve the administration of the institution, Governor Bala also recommended the construction of official quarters for the school’s principal to ensure effective supervision and smooth coordination of activities.

The governor said that the renovation project is part of the Bauchi State Government’s wider efforts to reposition the education sector through improved infrastructure and inclusive educational opportunities across the state for the young ones.