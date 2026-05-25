Why the Yorubas Build and Pastor the Largest Churches Worldwide

Yoruba pastors lead several of the largest churches and mega-church movements in Nigeria. While Nigerian mega-churches are often multi-ethnic in membership, they are heavily founded and led by Yoruba leaders, particularly within the Pentecostal movement. Yoruba pastors hold a very high profile in the top leadership of Nigeria’s biggest churches

Some Prominent Churches Led by Yoruba Leaders:

Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) : Founded in 1952, this is arguably the largest church in Nigeria, with a massive global footprint. It is led by Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM): Founded by Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, this is a Pentecostal denomination with a huge international following.

Deeper Christian Life Ministry: Led by Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, this church is renowned for its size and impact, starting as a Bible study group in Lagos. Through this church, I gave my life to Christ in 1986.

Christ Apostolic Church (CAC): A major evangelical denomination with strong Yoruba roots.

The Fountain of Life Church : Founded by the late Pastor Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya and subsequently led by their children. It is prominent in Lagos.

Daystar Christian Centre: Led by Pastor Sam Adeyemi.

Winners Chapel: Founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, born in Kwara state to Yoruba parents, though Kwara is regarded as Northern Nigeria.

Fastest Growth: RCCG is often cited as the fastest-growing church, with multiple branches in almost every street in Lagos.

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Yoruba Leadership Concentration: While being national churches, there is a strong concentration of Yoruba pastors in leadership positions, including in regional branches outside the South-West.

Multi-ethnic Membership: While the founders are Yoruba, these churches, such as RCCG and MFM, are characterised by diverse congregations (multi-ethnic).

Global Influence: Yoruba-led churches like RCCG have expanded globally, with presence in over 180 countries.

Talking of the global influence of the Yorubas in religious matters, in Europe the Yoruba leadership in religious circles is not left behind at all.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), established what is often cited as the largest church in the UK.

As another Yoruba person, I am credited to have built the largest evangelical church in Europe. And so that it doesn’t sound like singing my own praise, I’ve decided to seek the help of AI to speak about me. Here is what I found below:

“Nigerian-born Pastor Sunday Adelaja is the founder of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations (also known as Embassy of God) in Kyiv, Ukraine, which has been widely cited as the largest evangelical church in Europe. While St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City remains the largest church in the world and Europe by physical size and interior measure, Adelaja’s ministry is recognised for having the largest evangelical congregation on the continent.

Key Facts About Sunday Adelaja and Embassy of God

Establishment: Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 1994 when Adelaja was 26 years old.

Congregation Size: At its peak, the church reported approximately 100,000 members in Ukraine and millions of followers globally.

Unique Demographics: Despite Adelaja being a Nigerian immigrant, approximately 98% to 99% of his congregation consisted of white Europeans.

Global Impact: The movement has planted over 2,000 churches across four continents.

Social Programs: The ministry is credited with helping over 40,000 people recover from drug and alcohol addiction in Ukraine.

Current Status

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Adelaja and his family fled the country after reports that he was on a Russian hit list. While many of the church’s large congregations in Ukraine were dispersed due to the war, approximately 200 branches reportedly remain active within the country.”

The White Garment or Aladura Church Movement

In Nigeria and indeed all over the world, there is a branch of Christianity that has dominated the Yoruba space for decades. In fact this now global movement is credited to have been established by sons and daughters of Yoruba at various times in history.

The Aladura movement represents a syncretic blend of Christian teachings and Yoruba cultural practices. While there are many branches, the most prominent Aladura churches include:

Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S): Founded in Lagos in 1925 by Moses Orimolade Tunolase and Captain Christianah Abiodun Akinsowon, i t is considered the first of the major white garment churches.

t is considered the first of the major white garment churches. Celestial Church of Christ (CCC): Founded in 1947 by Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa. It is known for its particularly strict adherence to the Sutana dress code and unique liturgical practices.

It is known for its particularly strict adherence to the Sutana dress code and unique liturgical practices. The Church of the Lord (Aladura): Another early movement that contributed significantly to the spread of Aladura Christianity across West Africa.

Today, white garment churches are a vital part of the Nigerian diaspora. In places like South London, these churches serve as cultural anchors for young British Nigerians, fostering a sense of heritage through language and community. Despite facing occasional stigma or being viewed as “syncretic” by more orthodox or Pentecostal groups, they remain a thriving and joyful expression of African Christianity.

The secret of these Yoruba leaders is not about ethnicity alone, but about a combination of history, culture, structure, and environment.

The Yoruba Religious Foundation (Most Important)

Yoruba spirituality has always been:

expressive

structured

institutional.

Long before Christianity and Islam, Yoruba traditional religion (Ifá/Orisha system):

already had priests, systems, training, hierarchy;

emphasised spiritual power plus practical life outcomes.

When Christianity came, it didn’t replace this, it rather evolved from it.

As such, Pentecostal churches became modern expressions of an already organised spiritual culture.

Early Christianity Plus Education Advantage

The Yoruba were among the first to receive:

missionary education

Bible translation into local language

church institutional structures.

Example:

Samuel Ajayi Crowther translated the Bible into Yoruba and Igbo languages.

As a result, Yorubas have:

deep theological literacy

early church leadership development

strong Christian institutional roots.

Lagos = Religious Scale Engine

Lagos is not just economic, it’s also:

Nigeria’s largest urban audience

a migration hub (people from all tribes)

a place of aspiration and struggle.

Churches that grow in Lagos:

have access to massive crowds

can scale rapidly

become national and global brands.

Communication and Intellectual Culture

Yoruba culture strongly values:

oratory (speaking ability)

teaching

philosophy

storytelling.

This translates directly into:

powerful preaching

structured teaching ministries

ability to build large followings.

Entrepreneurial Approach to Ministry

Many Yoruba-led churches are run with:

organizational systems

financial structure

branding and media strategy

expansion models (branches, franchises, global missions)

In simple terms:

They treat ministry with the discipline of an enterprise

Global Mindset and Diaspora Expansion

Because of:

migration

education

exposure.

Yoruba-founded churches:

expand internationally early

built branches in Europe, US, Africa.

Example:

As mentioned above, the Redeemed Christian Church of God has a presence in over 180 countries

Tolerance Helps Growth

As we discussed earlier:

Yoruba tolerance means:

churches are open to all tribes

less ethnic restriction

broader appeal.

Result:

national, not just regional, membership.

Structure + Discipline + Hierarchy

Many of these churches have:

clear leadership structures

training pipelines (pastors, workers)

systems for replication.

This is how they grow from:

one church produces thousands of branches.

Important Balance

Not all big churches are Yoruba-led.

Examples:

Paul Enenche (North/Central)

Chris Oyakhilome and David Ibiyeomie(South-South).

But the ecosystem that produces large-scale churches is strongest in the South-West.

Deeper Insight

To build a “mega church,” you need:

Large urban population Strong communication culture Organisational discipline Financial systems Openness to scale globally.

The Yoruba environment provides all five consistently.

Final Summary

Yoruba people produce many of Nigeria’s largest churches because:

they had early exposure to Christianity and education

their traditional spirituality was already structured

Lagos provides scale

they combine spirituality with organization and systems

they communicate powerfully and think globally

Final Truth

It’s not that Yoruba people are “more religious,” it’s that they have built a system through which religion can scale massively. In my next article (Part 8), I’ll be discussing the political power and influence of the Yoruba people.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine