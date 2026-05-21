Unilever Nigeria Plc, a leading consumer goods company, has announced a nationwide consumer promotion for its flagship toothpaste brand, Closeup, offering Nigerians the opportunity to win a share of ₦500 million in prizes. At the heart of the campaign is the “Everybody Go ChopPromo,” where every purchase of Closeup Red Hot 130g guarantees a win, turning an everyday essential into a rewarding experience.

With the “Everybody Go Chop Promo,” Closeup is turning everyday moments into something more, celebrating the confidence that brings people closer and rewarding it in real time. Now, with every purchase of Closeup Red Hot 130g, consumers can unlock exciting rewards through a simple, seamless process:

•Buy Closeup Red Hot 130g

•Open the carton and find the 8-digit code

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•Dial *8011*5#

•Follow the prompt

Participants will enjoy a wide range of prizes, including cash rewards, airtime, dinners for two, and utility bill payments, delivering real, everyday value with every purchase.

Speaking on the campaign, Twumasi Elvis, Marketing Manager, said, “At Closeup, we have always believed that confidence brings people closer, and this campaign is an exciting way to reward Nigerians for choosing a brand that champions connection. With ‘Everybody Go Chop Promo,’ we are not just giving out prizes; we are rewarding Nigerians for those everyday moments of confidence, while creating more reasons to show up boldly and get closer.”

As anticipation builds towards this exciting opportunity, Nigerians are invited to be part of a promo where everybody must truly win.

Follow Closeup Nigeria on social media for updates and more exciting opportunities to win part of the ₦500 million giveaway.