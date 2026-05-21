Super Falcons superstar Asisat Oshoala continued her remarkable debut campaign in Saudi Arabia by getting on the scoresheet for Al Hilal Women.

Still, it was not enough to prevent a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Al Nassr Women in the Saudi Women’s Cup final after a dramatic extra-time battle.

The six-time African Women’s Player of the Year converted a late penalty after winning the spot-kick herself, scoring Al Hilal’s second goal in a fiercely contested final that ultimately slipped away from her side in extra time.

Despite the defeat, Oshoala closed out another outstanding season in front of goal, finishing with an impressive 30 goal contributions, 24 goals and six assists across all competitions, while extending her scoring streak to five consecutive matches.

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The final itself lived up to expectations between two of the strongest teams in Saudi women’s football this season.

Al Hilal struck first shortly before half-time through Portuguese star Jéssica Silva, who curled a superb left-footed finish into the bottom corner in the 44th minute after combining brilliantly with Fatimah Mansour.

Oshoala had already shown her attacking threat moments earlier when she rose highest inside the box in the 42nd minute, but her header drifted narrowly over the crossbar.

After the restart, Al Nassr gradually wrestled control of the contest and increased the pressure on Al Hilal’s defence. Their persistence eventually paid off in the 86th minute when Tanzanian forward Clara Luvanga finished from close range to force the game into extra time.

That equaliser completely shifted momentum.

Luvanga emerged as the decisive figure in the additional period, scoring again in the 97th minute before completing her hat-trick in the 105th minute with another composed finish that gave Al Nassr a commanding 3-1 lead.

Even with the game slipping away, Oshoala continued to drive Al Hilal forward in search of a comeback. The Nigerian striker saw a powerful effort blocked in the 103rd minute before going close again late in the contest.

Her persistence eventually earned Al Hilal a penalty after she was brought down inside the box. Oshoala calmly stepped up and converted from the spot to reduce the deficit, but Al Nassr held on through the closing moments to secure the trophy.

The victory completed another dominant chapter in Al Nassr’s growing rivalry with Al Hilal this season.

Before the cup final triumph, Al Nassr had already defeated Al Hilal in the Saudi Women’s Premier Challenge Cup final and also secured the Saudi Women’s Premier League title, underlining their dominance in domestic women’s football.

For Oshoala, however, the campaign still represents a major personal success story.

After leaving FC Barcelona Femení to begin a new challenge in the US with Bay FC, and then in Saudi Arabia, questions initially centred on how quickly the Nigerian icon would adapt to a rapidly evolving league and football environment.

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Instead, the former FC Robo Queens and Arsenal Women striker has immediately established herself as one of the biggest stars in the Saudi women’s game.

Her consistency in front of goal, leadership qualities, and experience have played a huge role in Al Hilal’s strong season, while also reinforcing her importance ahead of Nigeria’s preparations for the next major international competitions with the Nigeria women’s national football team.