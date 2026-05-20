The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primaries held peacefully across the 26 state constituencies in Ogun State on Wednesday, as party faithful trooped out in large numbers to designated voting centres from as early as 9 am.

Reports monitored across the state indicated that the exercise was orderly, transparent and devoid of violence, with party members participating actively in the direct primaries.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after participating in the House of Assembly primary election at Ward 3, Iperu, in Ikenne Local Government Area, Governor Dapo Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace and political harmony in the state.

The governor described the primary election as peaceful, transparent and a true reflection of internal democracy within the party, stressing the need for peace and harmony at a time political activities have intensified across the country.

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Governor Abiodun expressed satisfaction with the conduct of party members, delegates and electoral officials, noting that the peaceful atmosphere further demonstrated the maturity, unity and discipline of the APC in the state.

He urged Mr Seyi Olumuyiwa, who emerged victorious in the ward, to be magnanimous in victory and provide quality representation for the people and the party in the overall interest of the constituency and the APC if eventually elected.

The governor also appreciated other aspirants for embracing the consensus arrangement introduced by the party and for displaying sportsmanship throughout the process.

According to him, the APC remains one united family committed to strengthening democracy and ensuring quality representation for the people.

Governor Abiodun further lauded party members, security agencies and the media for their contributions to the successful conduct of the party’s primary elections across the state since Saturday, emphasizing that his administration has succeeded in changing the political narrative by ensuring that the era of thuggery and hooliganism in politics has become a thing of the past.

Declaring the result after the exercise, the APC Returning Officer for Ikenne Local Government, Dr Femi Akinbile, disclosed that a total of 830 party members were accredited for the election, while Mr Seyi Olumuyiwa polled 825 votes to emerge victorious.

Dr Akinbile commended party faithful for their orderly conduct, noting that their comportment contributed to the smooth and seamless conduct of the exercise.

Speaking after being declared winner, Mr Olumuyiwa appreciated Governor Abiodun and other party members for the confidence reposed in him, promising to justify the mandate through purposeful representation and inclusive leadership.

In Odeda Local Government Area, the direct primary election to elect the APC House of Assembly candidate for the Odeda State Constituency was also conducted peacefully across all 10 wards, with impressive voter turnout recorded in several polling units.

The consensus candidate and Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Daisi Elemide, cast his vote in Ward 1, Odeda Local Government, where he secured 2,115 votes from enthusiastic party members.

At Opeji Ward 10, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, who chairs the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, participated in the exercise alongside party members. Reports from the ward described the process as peaceful and well attended.

In Olodo Ward 3, the ward councillor, Hon. Sina Ebenezer Semilore, confirmed that 899 votes were recorded in favour of the consensus candidate, Hon Daisi Elemide.

Similarly, voters in Orile-Ilugun Ward 5 turned out massively, with reports indicating that the voting process was smooth, transparent and incident-free. Other wards across the local government also concluded their primaries peacefully.

Reacting to the exercise, a party chieftain in Opeji Ward 3, Fijabi Daniel, commended the conduct of the primary.

“I have participated in many primaries, but this one stands out. It was peaceful, transparent, and every card-carrying member’s vote counted. We are proud of our Speaker, Hon Daisi Elemide, and we stand firmly behind him,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Tope Adebesin from Olodo Ward 3 praised the peaceful conduct of party members during the exercise.

“The exercise was smooth from morning till evening. There was no fighting, no shouting. We came, we voted, and we went home happy. Hon. Sina Ebenezer Semilore did a great job mobilising us. This is the democracy we want,” she stated.

A youth mobiliser in Orile-Ilugun Ward 5, Comrade Lekan Soyoye, described the exercise as a positive signal ahead of the 2027 general election.

“What we saw today gives us hope for 2027. The Speaker has done well for Odeda, and we have shown our support peacefully. Other local governments should learn from us. Congratulations to Rt Hon Daisi Elemide,” he said.

With the successful conclusion of the primaries across the 10 wards in Odeda Local Government, the APC now shifts focus to the 2027 general election, with party members expressing confidence in the emergence of consensus candidates across the state.