The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday held a workshop for its staff members to combat human rights violations in the digital space.

According to the Executive Secretary (ES) of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), it has become expedient to hold the workshop due to the nature of the digital space.

Mr Ojukwu said the digital ecosystem has ceased to be a separate entity in society, but the “fabric of our economic, social and political existence”, adding that the NHRC must evolve to better serve the society.

The Director of the Legal Services and Enforcement department of the NHRC, Rabi Anwar, represented Mr Ojukwu at the workshop themed “Understanding and Protecting Digital Rights in the 21st Century.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The event, organised by the NHRC in collaboration with Paradigm Initiative in Nigeria (PIN) and Digicivic Initiative, was held at the NHRC’s headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Ojukwu said it is important to recognise the threats that come with it while embracing the opportunities that come with the digital space.

“Across the world, and here in Nigeria, we are witnessing the rise of surveillance, censorship, data breaches, and online abuse,” he said, adding that several questions surrounding security and freedom of expression reflect the realities of Nigeria.

He said there was the need for the workshop for the staff of the Legal and Investigations officers of the NHRC as they are expected to investigate cases involving “unlawful data processing, breaches of privacy by state and non-state actors, and the misuse of technology to suppress fundamental freedoms.”

Echoing Mr Ojukwu’s remarks, Maxwell Ahunaya, representing Digicivic Initiative, said, “Virtually everything a lot of people do right now is around the digital ecosystem. Social media, artificial intelligence, but people need to really be aware, especially those who are into investigation, the legal officers and investigation officers need to be really aware of the emerging issues in data protection.”

He listed emerging trends of issues in the digital space, including sexual violence in the media and sextortion.

Various bodies have emphasised these trends, including Gatefield.

In February, Gatefield warned that up to 70 million women and girls in Nigeria could be exposed annually to artificial intelligence–facilitated online abuse by 2030, if urgent legal and regulatory safeguards are not introduced.

The organisation said that about “30 to 35 million women and girls could be directly targeted each year through deepfakes, impersonation, and coordinated harassment campaigns if urgent regulatory action is not taken.”

Gatefield found that Nigeria lacks a coordinated legal and institutional framework to address AI-facilitated abuse.

Similarly, content monetisation has opened massive economic opportunities for social media creators. However, the system is being exploited, leading to Technology-Facilitated Abuse (TFA).

Due to this, Mr Ahunaya said, “People need to be aware that the phone you have, if you do not understand the kind of information you pass through it, can be used to harm you.”

He disclosed that the Digicivic Initiative is planning to start the Content with Conscience campaign to mitigate these issues.

Similarly, Mr Ojukwu proposed an alignment between innovation and human rights values and creativity in investigative methodologies in addressing complex digital challenges.

Call for collaborative efforts

Mr Ojukwu called for collaborative efforts with key players, including the private sector.

“By protecting digital rights, we are protecting the very essence of democracy and human dignity in the 21st century.”

During the workshop sessions, participants discussed litigable issues in the digital space, including interference with internet access, rights to privacy and rights to dignity.

The participants shared their experiences, including their knowledge of the legal frameworks surrounding digital space.

At the end of the first day of the workshop, the Deputy Director of the LSE Department of the NHRC, Mary Okoh, was optimistic about the training and said the staff of the NHRC’s department were equipped to handle complaints complaints submitted to the commission.