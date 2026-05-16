Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling Financial” or “the Group”) has announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, alongside its unaudited results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026, delivering strong earnings growth, balance sheet expansion, and improved capital strength across the Group.

According to statement by Group CFO, Sterling Financial Holdings Company PLC, Adebimpe Olambiwonnu, Gross Earnings for FY2025 increased by 44.4% to ₦486.8 billion, representing the strongest performance in the Group’s modern history. Profit Before Tax rose by 89.2% to ₦86.8 billion, while Profit After Tax increased by 74.8% to ₦76.3 billion.

The Group’s balance sheet also strengthened significantly during the year. Total Assets reached ₦3.91 trillion, Customer Deposits grew to ₦2.98 trillion, and Loans and Advances closed at ₦1.41 trillion while Shareholders’ Funds expanded by 40.5% to ₦428.7 billion.

Sterling Financial sustained this momentum into the first quarter of 2026, with Total Assets crossing the ₦4 trillion threshold for the first time, reaching ₦4.07 trillion.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Gross Earnings for Q1 2026 rose by 41.6% year-on-year to ₦134.8 billion, supported by a 36.8% increase in Net Interest Income to ₦64.9 billion.

Operating income reached ₦93.4 billion during the quarter, while Profit Before Tax increased by 52.8% to ₦27.9 billion and Profit After Tax rose to ₦23.4 billion.

Shareholders’ Funds strengthened further to ₦542.5 billion following the successful completion of the Group’s recapitalisation programme.

Commenting on the Group’s performance, Yemi Odubiyi, Group Managing Director of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, said: “Our FY2025 and Q1 2026 results reflect continued growth across the Group’s core businesses, supported by disciplined execution, improved operating efficiency, and a strengthened capital position.

“The successful completion of our recapitalisation programme positions the Group for the next phase of growth across our commercial banking, non-interest banking, and wealth-management businesses. We remain focused on sustaining growth, strengthening our balance sheet and delivering long-term value across our diversified platform.”

This period represents an important phase in Sterling Financial’s evolution, as the continued growth of Sterling Bank and The Alternative Bank, alongside the expansion of SterlingFI Wealth Management, positioned the Group to compete across multiple segments under a unified Group structure and shared strategic agenda.

The Group enters the rest of 2026 with stronger capital, expanded operating capacity and continued momentum across its banking and wealth-management businesses.

ABOUT STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY

Sterling Financial Holdings Company PLC (Sterling Financial) is a leading Nigerian financial services group committed to enriching lives through innovation and impact. It’s diversified portfolio includes Sterling Bank Limited, The Alternative Bank Limited and SterlingFI WealthManagement among other businesses.

As a holding company, Sterling provides strategic direction, governance, and shared capabilities across its subsidiaries, enabling each to focus on its core mandate while benefiting from group-wide expertise, technology, and oversight.

With a heritage of trust built over six decades, Sterling Financial is committed to financial innovation, advancing inclusion, and shaping sustainable growth in Nigeria’s economy. The group continues to champion customer-focused solutions and socially responsible initiatives while creating long-term value for shareholders, employees and the communities it serves.