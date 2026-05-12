Veteran Yoruba actor Ebun “Olaiya Igwe” Oloyede has commented on the performance of President Bola Tinubu since he assumed office.

The actor, who went naked to campaign for Mr Tinubu during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, spoke in an interview on Feel Right News TV, which was posted on YouTube on Tuesday.

The producer and director defended Mr Tinubu amid ongoing public scrutiny of his administration, particularly over economic hardship, insecurity, and other challenges.

President Tinubu

Challenging critics of Mr Tinubu’s administration, he said: “Regarding the question you asked about whether Bola Tinubu is doing well as President, I will use the question to answer you. Since you were born, has there ever been a President who, after serving either four or eight years, left office and the citizens were crying that he should not go? That they’re saying ‘you’re too good’. Who is that President?

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“Do not mention those who are dead because you do not know how their tenure would have ended. Do not mention Murtala Mohammed or Musa Yar’Adua, because death has covered their shortcomings. But those who completed their tenure and were leaving, and we were crying that they were too good to leave office, the citizens should mention them.”

Patterns

Additionally, the actor said the presidents faced public disapproval after leaving office.

He also said Nigerians did not wish them well or pray for them, but instead blamed and cursed them for what they considered poor performance while in office.

“The only thing I have observed is that we often curse them after their tenure. We cursed Buhari and Jonathan, even though some people still say Yar’Adua’s tenure was good.

“On that basis, I will not be able to say whether Tinubu is doing well or not. And I am sure that after saying this, citizens may curse me. There are things I say, whether in politics or not, that people will still curse me for, but that is fine, I accept the curses,” said Olaiya Igwe.

Enter MC Oluomo

Furthermore, the actor addressed the regret expressed by his colleagues, Ganiu “Alapini” Nafiu, Fatai ‘Lalude’ Adetayo, and others, over their decision to follow National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader Musiliu “MC Oluomo” Akinsanya in campaigning for Mr Tinubu.

He added that his colleagues’ interviews, in which they raised their concerns, were prompted by MC Oluomo’s failure to maintain communication after the campaign ended.

He maintained that the campaign for Mr Tinubu was coordinated through CGI, an organisation founded by MC Oluomo, in which he served as Director General (DG).

“During the campaign for Tinubu, MC Oluomo was pleased and excited with what we did, and he made promises to us, including sustaining the organisation even after the election. He also promised to build houses in the organisation’s name, which we could use during and after the campaign. When Alapini and others spoke out, MC Oluomo should have called them.

“Even if he did not call them after their interview, if he had picked their calls, they might not have granted those interviews. I am speaking the truth. Perhaps if he had answered their calls, they would have resolved the matter instead of going to the media. It would have been wrong that they granted interviews if he picked their calls; this could have been handled privately,” said the actor.

Settlement

Olaiya Igwe further stated that MC Oluomo, Alapini, Lalude, and others share a brotherly bond.

He noted that MC Oluomo respects and holds them in high regard, and that he had supported them even before the campaign.

He also confirmed that the misunderstanding had been resolved, adding that MC Oluomo and the actors were now on good terms.

Olaiya Igwe noted, “Alapini, for instance, had a leg problem, yet we all walked under the sun. They reflected on those struggles and sacrifices. Although the promises made may not have been fully fulfilled, the issue could still be discussed and resolved if he had picked up their calls.

“Even the rich also have their moments of frustration. But today, they have reconciled and are back together.”