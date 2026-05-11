Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading Nigerian financial institution, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting Gross Earnings growth of 45.6% from N1.04 trillion in 2024 to N1.52 trillion in Financial Year 2025, reflecting stronger topline momentum across core business segments.

According to the bank’s results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) portal, the Group recorded a Profit After Tax of N242.4 billion. This performance was underpinned by a 38.7% year-on-year increase in interest and similar income to N1.11 trillion (FY 2024: N803.1 billion) and a 44.7% year-on-year rise in fees and commission income to N113.4 billion (FY 2024: N78.4 billion).

On the balance sheet, total assets expanded by 18.6% year on year to N10.46 trillion (FY 2024: N8.82 trillion), while customer deposits increased by 16.1% year on year to N6.89 trillion (FY 2024: N5.94 trillion), reflecting continued franchise strength and an improved funding profile. Net loans and advances declined by 2.4% year on year to N4.28 trillion (FY 2024: N4.39 trillion) as customers paid down on their mature obligations.

The Bank also strengthened its capital position during the period, with eligible capital rising to N561 billion, above the regulatory minimum of N500 billion for banks with international authorisation. In addition, capital adequacy remained robust, with Capital Adequacy Ratio of 30.94 percent as at 31 December 2025 (FY 2024: 23.47 percent).

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Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

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Fidelity Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.