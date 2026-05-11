Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed shock over the death of the President of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State and Grand Chief Imam of Yewaland, Sheikh Sikirulai Babalola.

The governor spoke on Sunday during the burial ceremony of the late Islamic cleric held at Igan Alalade in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Abiodun described the late Sheikh Babalola as a devoted Muslim and respected Islamic scholar who rose to the highest level of leadership within the Muslim community in the state.

According to the governor, the deceased not only served as the Grand Chief Imam of Yewaland but also as President of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State, making him one of the most influential Islamic leaders in the state.

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He further described the late cleric as a man of integrity, generosity and faith who left behind enduring legacies through his service to humanity and the Muslim community.

“I cannot find better words to describe him other than that he was a man of God and a good man,” the governor said.

Governor Abiodun added that Ogun State, known for its religious harmony and tolerance, had lost one of its foremost spiritual leaders, noting that the cleric’s death was a painful loss to both his family and the entire state.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Kunle Salako, said the late Sheikh dedicated his life to the service of humanity through Islam.

“He was a very upright man who consistently defended the interest of Yewaland, even as a Muslim leader. He always looked out for the younger generation and served as a rallying point for many people in the land.

“His death, though coming at a ripe old age, is still a huge loss to us. We will greatly miss him, and we pray that Almighty Allah grants him Aljanah Firdaus,” Salako said.

In a brief lecture at the burial ceremony, the Head of the Department of Arabic Studies at the Federal College of Education Abeokuta, Dr Raji Akano, urged people to make meaningful use of their lives while alive, stressing that death is inevitable for all humans.

Akano said the late Chief Imam had completed his earthly assignment and returned to his Creator, urging the living to lead impactful lives and remain conscious of the hereafter.

Late Sheikh Sikirulai Babalola died on Saturday at the age of 98.