Access Holdings Plc has announced a strategic evolution in its growth agenda, signalling a transition from expansion-led performance to a sharper focus on efficiency, returns, and sustainable value creation.

The Group’s 2025 financial results reflect both momentum and maturity, with gross earnings rising by 13.3 per cent to N5.53 trillion and profit before tax growing by 16.2 per cent to approximately N1.007 trillion.

Beyond the headline figures, the results point to a deliberate shift in priorities, from building scale to fully optimising it.

Commenting on the transition, Innocent C. Ike, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, said the Group has largely completed its expansion phase.

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“Over the last decade, we deliberately built scale across markets and segments. That phase has largely been achieved,” Mr Ike said.

“Our focus now is on converting that scale into consistent, high-quality value for our shareholders.”

According to the Group, the next phase of execution will emphasise disciplined capital allocation, improved cost efficiency, and stronger performance across all business lines.

“In today’s environment, size alone is no longer a competitive advantage,” Mr Ike added. “What matters is how effectively that size translates into returns, resilience, and long-term value.”

Access Holdings reaffirmed its commitment to optimising its platform to ensure that every segment contributes meaningfully to overall performance.

“The platform is in place,” Mr Ike said. “The opportunity now is to make it work harder, smarter, and more efficiently.”