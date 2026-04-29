Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has charged participants of the Air War Course 12 team from the Air Force War College to turn knowledge and lessons learnt from Zamfara State into actionable outcomes that will enhance the security system in Nigeria and across Africa.

Governor Lawal, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada stated this on Wednesday while receiving the participants of Course 12/2026, led by the Commandant of the College, Air Vice Marshal G A Mbaka, who were on a national study tour to Zamfara State from 26 April to 1 May 2026.

The tour examines how air power integrates state-level resources, strategic institutions and security architecture to tackle insecurity and foster sustainable development in the Northwest. It forms part of the College’s curriculum, designed to blend theoretical training with real-time security challenges.

“Our appreciation to the leadership and members of this distinguished study team for selecting Zamfara State as a critical component of your national engagement.

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“Your study theme, ‘State Resources and Air Power: National Development in North West Nigeria in Focus,’ is both timely and highly relevant, particularly given the prevailing security and development dynamics within the region,” Governor Lawal stated.

He further emphasized that Zamfara State remains a critical theatre in the national effort to tackle insecurity, charging the participants to translate lessons learnt into action.

“Zamfara State remains a critical theatre in the broader national effort to address complex security challenges.

“We therefore consider your visit not only important, but also strategic. It provides an opportunity to interrogate real-time realities, understand the interplay between security and development, and contribute to shaping more responsive and adaptive policy frameworks.

“I encourage you to approach this study tour with depth, objectivity, and a strong sense of national and continental responsibility.

“You are urged to draw practical lessons from your engagements here, rigorously examine the underlying issues, and ensure that the knowledge acquired is translated into actionable outcomes that will strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and contribute meaningfully to peace, stability, and development across Africa,” the governor added.

Earlier, the Commandant, Mbaka, while recalling his participation on a similar tour of the state in 2005, expressed admiration for Governor Lawal’s transformative efforts in road infrastructure, education and security.

He particularly commended the governor for establishing the Community Protection Guards, Askarawa, and delivering a state-of-the-art International Airport, stressing that the Airport will go a long way in facilitating the deployment of forward operating bases (FOBs) at security flashpoints across the state.