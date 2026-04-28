Enugu State Governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has commended the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) for its impactful humanitarian and empowerment initiatives, assuring of the state government’s support.

Governor Mbah gave the assurance on Tuesday while receiving the National President of NAFOWA, Mrs Ngozi Aneke, and her delegation on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu.

He said the association’s work in welfare, empowerment, and community development aligned with his administration’s social development agenda.

“We are a state that prioritises social services. In the last three budget cycles since we assumed office, I do not think there’s any state that has invested in human capital as much as we have done. We committed 30 per cent of our budget to education and over 15 per cent to health in the last three budget cycles.

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“We are intentional about humanitarian services and social interventions because we believe that as a state, we are only as strong as our weakest link and part of our commitment is to eradicate poverty,” he said.

The governor noted an alignment between NAFOWA’s objectives and the state government’s focus on women empowerment, skills development, and humanitarian interventions. He assured the association of government’s support, particularly in establishing institutions for children with special needs.

“We are pleased with your outreach here in Enugu. On the proposed institution for special needs children, we will work with you to ensure it becomes a reality,” he added.

Earlier, Mrs Aneke thanked the governor for the warm reception, describing him as a visionary leader driving purposeful development in the state.

“A lot has changed in Enugu since your administration. I have witnessed tremendous growth under your visionary leadership. I have seen a lot of changes and I know you will keep doing well. You are transforming the state, and I urge everyone to visit Enugu,” she said.

Mrs Aneke, who is the wife of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, sought the state government’s support and collaboration in establishing an institution for children with special needs.

On the mission of NAFOWA, she said it focuses on promoting unity among members, supporting the Nigerian Air Force, and delivering humanitarian services to host communities.

According to her, the association’s interventions are built on three pillars, namely education, healthcare, and empowerment, covering support for orphans and widows of fallen heroes, medical outreach, and skill acquisition programmes for women.