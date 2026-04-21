Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, has continued to rally grassroots support for Governor Peter Mbah’s “Tomorrow Is Here” vision.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and deputy chairman of the Enugu chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), was among the dignitaries that attended the grand finale of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement inauguration in Nkanu East Local Government Area, Enugu State, on 15 April.

Other dignitaries at the inauguration were the Chairman of ALGON Enugu State, Sydney Okechukwu Ede; the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Martin Chukwunweike; the State Secretary of the APC, Chukwudi Nnadozie; the National Chairman of Tomorrow Is Here Movement, Tony Okonkwo; and the Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Ezenta Ezeani.

Mr Ukwueze said the remarkable turnout and enthusiasm at the event clearly testify to the growing unity of purpose among the people of Enugu and their widespread belief in Governor Mbah’s transformational leadership currently shaping the state.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“It was an opportunity not only to celebrate progress but also to reaffirm our shared vision for sustainable development, inclusive governance and people-centered policies,” the Igbo-Eze South chairman said.

He said the Tomorrow Is Here Movement goes far beyond being a support group; it embodies a collective commitment to the ideals of good governance, accountability and strategic advancement.

“It reflects our unalloyed resolve and deep sense of responsibility to continue supporting the administration of His Excellency, a man I usually describe as a modern wonder in the realms of governance, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as he diligently works to reposition Enugu State for greater prosperity and long-term growth.

“As leaders at the grassroots, we remain fully aligned with this vision and resolute in our duty to mobilize, engage and deliver meaningful impact to our communities. Together, we will continue to build a stronger, more prosperous Enugu State for the benefit of all.”