Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed his nephew, Afrobeats singer Davido, as Head of Youth Mobilisation for his re-election campaign.

The “Timeless” hitmaker announced this in a statement posted on his X page on Tuesday.

The singer added that he is looking forward to working with his team to ensure a smooth campaign ahead of the governor’s re-election.

He wrote: “I have been appointed by the Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and flag bearer of the Accord Party as head of youth mobilisation campaign.

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“We look forward to a smooth campaign council and your re-election, Your Excellency 4+4.”

The appointment of Davido came as political activities intensified ahead of the August 2026 Osun governorship election.

Mr Adeleke is seeking a second term under the Accord Party after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Davido’s latest appointment came months after he was named Chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund, a role aimed at attracting investment into sports development in the state.

Backstory

In December 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the “Unavailable” hitmaker joined the Accord Party to align politically with his uncle.

Davido had long been vocal about his uncle’s political ambitions while he was a member of the PDP.

In 2022, he played a prominent role in the lead-up to the governorship election, campaigning both physically and online in support of Mr Adeleke.

During the election, he criticised alleged malpractices, using his Twitter page to pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the late President Muhammadu Buhari not to interfere with the results.

He drew widespread attention on X when Mr Adeleke’s initial 353-vote lead over Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was deemed insufficient to declare a winner, prompting a supplementary poll.

Mr Adeleke emerged victorious after the supplementary election held on 27 September 2022.

In February 2925, Davido backed Mr Adeleke amid a crisis affecting the state’s local government areas.