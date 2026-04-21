The world’s largest condom manufacturer, Malaysia’s Karex Bhd, has announced plans to increase prices by 20 to 30 per cent, warning that further increases may follow if global supply chain disruptions persist amid the ongoing Iran war.

The development was disclosed in a video published by Reuters, a global news agency, in which the company’s chief executive, Goh Miah Kiat, explained that rising raw material costs and tightening supply chains were putting significant pressure on production.

Iran conflict

The ongoing Iran conflict is a multi-front armed confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which escalated in early 2026 following large-scale airstrikes and retaliatory missile attacks.

The war began on 28 February 2026 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian military and government targets, an escalation that triggered widespread retaliation from Iran across the Middle East.

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Since then, the conflict has expanded beyond the immediate parties, with missile exchanges, drone strikes and heightened tensions affecting several countries in the Gulf region.

One of the most significant consequences has been disruption to global trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for a large share of global oil shipments.

The conflict has contributed to volatility in energy markets and supply chains, with disruptions affecting shipping routes, manufacturing inputs and global logistics networks.

Fragile market conditions

Against this backdrop, the company, which produces more than five billion condoms annually and supplies global brands including Durex and Trojan, said it was facing increased pressure from shortages in key raw materials.

In the video, Mr Miah Kiat described the current market environment as unstable, noting that the company had little choice but to pass increased costs on to customers.

“The situation is definitely very fragile. Prices are expensive. We have no choice but to transfer the costs to the customers,” he said.

He added that shortages in key raw materials were worsening the pressure on production.

“We do see some shortages in synthetic rubber. Nitrile has been rather short. We are still able to get supply,” he said.

Raw material costs already rising

Mr Miah Kiat further disclosed that the cost of some inputs had already doubled, forcing the company to adjust its pricing strategy.

He added that the company was currently looking at a 20–30 per cent increase in pricing to its clients.

He warned that the situation could worsen if global disruptions continued, noting that the outlook remained uncertain.

He said the company was seeing the situation in real time and was unsure whether the trend would continue to escalate, adding that if it did, more of the increased costs would have to be passed on to clients.

Market context in Nigeria

In Nigeria, Karex’s products reach consumers largely through international retail channels under global brands such as Durex, which remains the most visible and widely used premium condom brand across pharmacies, supermarkets and online platforms.

A review of product listings by PREMIUM TIMES on Jumia shows that Durex products vary widely in price depending on pack size and type.

Larger or more specialised packs are currently priced between N11,000 and N58,000, while smaller packs such as Durex Select flavours sell for around N3,500, making them one of the more accessible premium options for many consumers.

Other brands in the Nigerian market include Gold Circle, Fiesta and Kiss, which are also available on the same platform.

Findings from the review show that Fiesta condoms are priced at about N4,000 per pack, while Kiss condoms range between N6,000 and N7,000, depending on the variant.

Against this pricing structure, a 20 to 30 per cent increase by Karex would raise the cost of a N11,000 pack to roughly between N13,200 and N14,300, while a N58,000 pack could rise to between about N69,600 and N75,400. At the lower end, a N3,500 pack could increase to around N4,200 to N4,550.

Nigeria’s inflation and affordability concerns

These projected increases suggest that rising global production costs could have a noticeable impact on retail prices in Nigeria, where affordability already plays a significant role in consumer choices and access to contraceptives.

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to about 15.38 per cent in March 2026, up from 15.06 per cent in February.

Despite earlier moderation, rising costs of transport, food and energy continue to exert pressure on household incomes, reducing purchasing power for many Nigerians.

In this context, a further increase in condom prices could make premium brands less affordable for average earners, potentially influencing purchasing decisions and consistent usage.

Where this occurs, it may raise public health concerns, as reduced or inconsistent use of contraceptives has been linked to increased risks of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, particularly among young people and low-income populations.