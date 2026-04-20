The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has praised Governor Dauda Lawal for his ‘uncommon’ support for the Operation Fansan Yamma in Zamfara State. The CDS was in Zamfara on an official visit to the Governor and the Fansan Yamma theatre operations’ Headquarters in Gusau.

During the courtesy visit to the Zamfara State Government House, the Chief of Defence Staff acknowledged the collaboration between the state government and the military in addressing security challenges in the state.

He said, “I am here today to commend His Excellency the Governor for the operation Fansan Yamma, which is actually uncommon. I want to thank you particularly for that.

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“I equally thank the people of Zamfara, who are quite accommodating. I always say that Nigeria belongs to us.

“We must come together collectively to face these challenges head-on. With people like Governor Lawal, we can address these challenges. I am here to visit you and to thank you for your support.

“I visited the Fansan Yamma Theatre Operations Headquarters, where I interacted with troops and highlighted challenges. Some issues were resolved, while others were noted for further action.

Governor Lawal, in his response, emphasised that resolving the bandit situation in Zamfara will end 75% of banditry in Nigeria.

He said, “As leaders, we must do everything we can to show that we are responsible leaders, so that people can live in peace.

“I don’t believe that these criminals are stronger than our troops; it is not possible. We only have challenges to address.

“That is why, as a leader, I always make sure I do my part to support the troops. Just last month, the Minister of Defence was here to commission the sophisticated operational vehicles my administration procured.

“Whatever we do, if there is no security, it is of no benefit to the people. As a government, we need the military’s cooperation to address this menace.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr President for his continuous assistance to us, but we still need more.

“I thank you for your kind words. We are indeed doing a lot in terms of security, because that is our top priority as a government. I am ever ready to support the military and other security agencies.”