A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Giwa Balogun Benjamin, has commended Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for what he described as a visionary and people-oriented leadership style that has significantly transformed the state’s economic and social landscape.

Speaking with journalists during the week, Mr Giwa noted that Governor Abiodun’s administration has remained consistent in its commitment to economic development, infrastructure renewal, and the overall welfare of residents, positioning Ogun as one of the most economically viable states in Nigeria.

He identified infrastructure development as a major pillar of the administration, citing the construction and rehabilitation of over 1,200 kilometres of roads across the state. He made specific reference to projects such as the Igbeba–Ogbogbo–Iworo Road in Ijebu Ode and Ijebu North East, as well as key routes like the Agbara–Lusada–Atan Road and the Sagamu–Abeokuta Expressway, which he said have enhanced connectivity and facilitated the movement of goods and services.

According to him, these developments have also strengthened Ogun State’s position as a leading industrial hub, with the Agbara-Ota Industrial Estate emerging as one of the largest in Nigeria, hosting numerous multinational companies and generating thousands of jobs.

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Mr Giwa further highlighted the administration’s success in creating an enabling business environment, noting that strategic initiatives such as the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone and the Remo Economic Development Cluster have attracted substantial foreign direct investment and boosted industrial growth.

He referenced a recent report by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), which indicated that Ogun State accounts for over 70 percent of manufacturing investments in the country, describing the figure as a clear validation of the governor’s economic policies.

Beyond infrastructure and industrialisation, Giwa praised the administration’s efforts in healthcare and education. He noted that more than 100 primary healthcare centres have been rehabilitated and adequately staffed, improving access to quality and affordable healthcare for residents.

In the education sector, he said the government has constructed and renovated over 1,000 classroom blocks and employed more than 4,000 teachers, thereby strengthening the state’s education system.

He also described the Gateway International Airport and the establishment of the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OgunInvest) as key milestones in the administration’s development agenda, noting that the planned commencement of international flight operations would further boost investment and economic opportunities.

Mr Giwa added that the administration’s reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business have made Ogun State an increasingly attractive destination for investors, ensuring sustained economic growth and long-term prosperity.

According to him, Governor Abiodun’s pragmatic and forward-looking approach to governance continues to deliver tangible results, reinforcing public confidence in the administration’s vision for a more prosperous Ogun State.