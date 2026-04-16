Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved a set of palliative measures for public servants in the state, including a weekly day off duty and a ₦10,000 transport allowance, to cushion the effects of rising fuel prices and increased cost of living.

The initiative, which will run for three months beginning in April 2026, is aimed at easing the burden on workers grappling with high transportation costs following the recent hike in the pump price of fuel.

In a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, the government said each eligible worker would observe one day off per week, in addition to receiving a monthly ₦10,000 special transport allowance during the period.

Mr Onasanya explained that the measure is designed to provide relief for workers facing commuting challenges, while also promoting improved productivity through a more motivated workforce.

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He, however, noted that certain categories of workers would be exempted from the weekly day-off arrangement due to the critical nature of their duties. These include medical personnel, judicial staff, teaching and non-teaching staff across all levels of education, security personnel, Accounting Officers, Heads of Departments, and other officers whose responsibilities require their physical presence.

Despite the exemption, affected workers will still benefit from the ₦10,000 transport allowance. The Head of Service added that Accounting Officers in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) would determine the specific day off for eligible workers in a manner that ensures uninterrupted service delivery.

Describing the intervention as timely and thoughtful, Mr Onasanya commended Governor Abiodun for prioritizing the welfare of the state’s workforce amid prevailing economic challenges.

He urged workers to reciprocate the gesture by demonstrating renewed commitment, discipline, and enhanced service delivery in their respective roles.

The palliative measures underscore the state government’s commitment to supporting its workforce and maintaining efficiency in public service despite current economic pressures.