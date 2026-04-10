Mikano International Limited categorically rejects and strongly refutes the allegations published in a recent report by Sahara Reporters, which falsely attempts to link our Chairman, Mr Mofid Karameh, to criminal activity.

These claims are entirely unfounded, baseless, and defamatory. At no time has Mr Karameh been involved in, investigated for, or associated with any form of illegal activity.

Such allegations are a gross misrepresentation of his character and the values he upholds.

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For more than three decades, Mikano International Limited has built a solid reputation grounded in integrity, transparency, and responsible business conduct across Nigeria and beyond.

We take this reputation seriously and are deeply concerned by the dissemination of unverified information capable of misleading the public and unjustly harming both personal and corporate credibility.

We urge our partners, clients, and the general public to disregard the report in its entirety.

Mikano International Limited is currently reviewing all available legal options and will take appropriate action to defend the reputation of our Chairman and the organisation.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence across all sectors in which we operate and sincerely appreciate the continued trust and support of our stakeholders.