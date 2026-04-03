Legend Extra Stout, Nigeria’s premier stout, continues its Big Fiesta celebrations with the 2026 edition of Maktown Fest in Makurdi on Sunday, April 5, bringing music, culture, and community together for another unforgettable experience. At the heart of this lively festival is Legend Extra Stout, whose bold, rich taste will energize the event and elevate every moment.

The festival promises a full day of live music performances, interactive brand activations, curated market stalls, and unique experiences that showcase the energy and diversity of Makurdi’s cultural landscape. Over the years, Mark Fest has grown into a platform for creative expression, bringing together communities and providing a stage for emerging and established talent alike.

As official partner, Legend Extra Stout reinforces its commitment to authenticity and timeless character. The brand’s presence at Maktown Fest is designed to reflect its core values—celebrating real stories, connecting people through shared experiences, and powering moments that leave a lasting impact. Festival-goers can expect activations that engage the senses and highlight Legend Extra Stout’s bold personality, making the experience both memorable and unmistakably “Legendary.”

“Maktown Fest is a reflection of Makurdi’s energy, creativity, and spirit,” said Ifeyinwa Madu, Senior Brand Manager, Legend Extra Stout, Nigerian Breweries. “As a brand that celebrates real stories and unforgettable experiences, Legend Extra Stout is proud to be part of this festival, creating moments that resonate long after the day ends. Our involvement is about more than presence—it’s about fueling an experience that brings people together and celebrates what makes this city unique.”

Legend Extra Stout’s partnership extends beyond sponsorship; it represents a shared commitment to culture and community. From its iconic flavor to its strong festival presence, the brand amplifies every moment, ensuring that Maktown Fest is not just an event, but a celebration of connection, creativity, and bold expression.

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