The Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State chapter, has assured of the effective distribution of UNICEF nutrition commodities handed over to the state by the global agency.

Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Enugu State, and the deputy chairman of ALGON in the state, gave the assurance on behalf of the association during the commodities handover ceremony on 31 March in Enugu.

The commodities, procured through a matching-fund arrangement between UNICEF and the administration of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, include Small-Quantity Lipid-Based Nutrient Supplements, Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food, and Multiple Micronutrient Supplements, aimed at combating malnutrition among children and pregnant women.

The UNICEF Country Representative, Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed, represented by the Chief of Nutrition Section, Nemat Hajeebhoy, praised the Mbah administration for its proactive approach, noting that Enugu had distinguished itself as a model for other states.

“UNICEF commends Enugu State’s leadership and contribution to the Child Nutrition Fund, positioning the state as a model. Enugu is one of the first states to procure MMS and among the few prioritising prevention through SQ-LNS,” she said.

She, however, expressed concern about the rising burden of malnutrition in Nigeria, describing it as a major public health challenge, and urged stakeholders to ensure that the commodities are efficiently distributed to underserved communities.

Governor Mbah, represented by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with UNICEF and other development partners.

He said the government had established nutrition desk officers across the 17 local government areas to drive grassroots implementation and ensure effective tracking of pregnant women and children.

Mr Mbah added that the state’s Smart Schools feeding programme, which would provide at least one nutritious meal daily in the over 260 Smart Schools across 260 political wards, was designed to complement ongoing nutrition interventions and tackle malnutrition holistically.

While commending UNICEF’s support, the governor called for sustained partnership to ensure the long-term success of the feeding programme, noting that it required substantial financial investment.

‘Another decisive and strategic step’

Mr Ukwueze, while commending Governor Mbah for prioritising child survival and wellbeing, assured that local government authorities would ensure effective last-mile distribution of the commodities, stressing that beneficiaries across communities would promptly receive and utilise the supplies.

“Effective distribution, accountability and proper targeting remain critical, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure that every vulnerable mother and child who needs these interventions can access them without delay,” Mr Ukwueze said of the commodities.

“This event marks yet another decisive and strategic step in our collective resolve to confront malnutrition and safeguard the future of our children and mothers.

“Nutrition remains the foundation of human capital development, and any society that takes it seriously is actively investing in its productivity, resilience and long-term prosperity. It is in this regard that the bold and intentional efforts of Governor Mbah’s administration continue to stand out.”

Continuing, the chairman said, “This deliberate investment aligns with His Excellency’s broader nutrition-focused initiatives, including the deployment of nutrition desk officers across the 17 local government areas and the Smart School Feeding Programme designed to provide at least one nutritious meal daily across the 260 wards, clearly demonstrating a comprehensive and sustainable approach to addressing malnutrition.

“I remain resolute in my commitment to advancing policies and programmes that prioritise nutrition, uplift our people, strengthen our communities and secure a healthier, more prosperous future for the next generation.”