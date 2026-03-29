Governor Dauda Lawal will attend a high-level workshop on strategic governance and resilience as part of his administration’s broader initiatives to improve Zamfara State.

The workshop organised by the Centre for Resilient Business and Society is scheduled for 30 and 31 March 2026, at Coventry University in the United Kingdom.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the high-level workshop is supported under the United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI) Institutional Support framework.

He added that the workshop also reflects a shared commitment to advancing research-driven solutions for governance, resilience, and societal development in institutions in Zamfara State.

The statement read in parts, “Governor Lawal is on Sunday set to travel to the United Kingdom for a two-day strategic governance workshop hosted by Coventry University.

“The workshop brings together global scholars, policymakers, and governance experts to explore methods for building resilient institutions and addressing societal challenges through research and data-driven solutions.

“Key sessions during the two-day workshop include Resilient Leadership in Dynamic and Resource-Limited Settings, Financial Resilience, Public Sector Innovation, Managing Change, and Ethical Data Use in Governance.

“Governor Lawal is joined by a high-ranking delegation that includes the Secretary to the State Government, key commissioners, special advisers, and the Executive Secretary of the Zamfara Information Technology Development Agency (ZITDA).

“As part of the engagement, the governor and his team will hold an interactive session with postgraduate research (PGR) students on the theme: ‘The Role of Research in Policymaking: Driving Strategic and Resilient Governance – Lessons from the Six-Point Rescue Agenda.”

“The session will provide a platform for meaningful dialogue on how research can move beyond theory to shape policy decisions and deliver measurable impact, while drawing practical lessons from the implementation of Zamfara State’s Six-Point Rescue Agenda.

“Zamfara State’s participation highlights the government’s commitment to integrating research and data into governance. This approach supports the Six-Point Rescue Agenda, focusing on security, peacebuilding, agriculture, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.”