The students of the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, gave the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, what could best be described as a heroic welcome to the campus on Friday, 27 March.

Mr Otti was at ABSU to inaugurate the 5 MVA Power Station (upgraded from 2.5 MVA) to ensure a steady electricity supply for the university and the adjoining communities.

Mr Otti also delivered three retrofitted hostels (A, B & C) to ABSU to improve student living conditions, and flagged off the construction of a 5,000-bed female hostel, a 5,000-bed male hostel, the Faculty of Agriculture and the Faculty of Law buildings, and a 1.8km internal road project in the university.

The projects’ inauguration and flag-off formed part of the activities lined up for the institution’s combined 30th-34th convocation.

A video clip posted on Facebook shows excited students shouting joyfully as they walk closely behind and beside Governor Otti, who keeps smiling and waving at the crowd. Mr Otti’s security formed a protective ring around the governor.

Some students bravely broke through the security ring to shake hands with the governor.

Automatic jobs for all first-class graduates

At the convocation ceremony, Governor Otti announced automatic lecturing jobs for all first-class graduates as Graduate Assistants (after NYSC), postgraduate scholarships up to PhD level for first-class graduates in public universities nationwide, N200 million business grant to support 100 graduates with innovative enterprise ideas in agriculture, ICT, clean energy, and more.

Governor Otti celebrated ABSU’s best graduating student, Oluchi Etumsi, with a cash gift.

Nigerians, within and outside Abia, have continued to commend Mr Otti for rebuilding broken infrastructure, including roads and hospitals, in the south-eastern state.

The late popular Nigerian evangelist, Uma Ukpai, in February 2025, praised the governor’s performance, saying he was “doing signs and wonders” in Abia.