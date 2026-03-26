Queen Zaynab Otiti Obanor, wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, was among distinguished guests at a recent Commonwealth reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles III at St James’s Palace, Marlborough House, London.

The prestigious gathering brought together dignitaries, leaders, and representatives from across the Commonwealth in celebration of shared values, cultural ties, and continued collaboration among member nations. The reception served as a platform to reinforce unity and strengthen relationships within the global Commonwealth community

Queen Zaynab Otiti Obanor’s presence at the event highlights Nigeria’s active participation in Commonwealth affairs and reflects her role in supporting initiatives that promote cultural diplomacy and international engagement.

Her interaction with King Charles III marked a notable moment during the reception, underscoring the enduring relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The event, which held earlier in the month, continues to generate interest as images and moments from the evening circulate across media platforms, capturing the elegance and significance of the occasion.