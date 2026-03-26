Security and peacebuilding stakeholders from four northern states have renewed calls for stronger collaboration and improved early warning systems to address rising insecurity across the region.

The call was made during a high-level dialogue held in Jos, Plateau State, bringing together participants from Benue, Kaduna, Katsina and Plateau States.

The meeting was convened by the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE) in partnership with the UK-funded Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRING) programme and the Plateau State Peacebuilding Agency (PSPBA).

Discussions at the forum centred on enhancing coordination among state actors, strengthening early warning and response mechanisms, and promoting locally driven solutions to evolving security threats.

Participants shared field experiences and reviewed lessons from ongoing interventions, with a focus on identifying practical strategies for cross-border cooperation.

Officials said the engagement builds on existing efforts to improve conflict prevention systems.

OSPRE, through its SPARCS programme, has trained over 300 individuals across the North-west and North-central regions since 2025, equipping them to detect and respond to early signs of conflict.

Speaking at the event, SPRING Team Lead, Ukoha Ukiwo, said collaboration among governments, communities and development partners remains critical.

“Strengthening local capacities and fostering peer learning platforms are essential to building systems capable of preventing conflict before escalation,” he said.

OSPRE director general, Chris Ngwodo, stressed that Nigeria’s security challenges require coordinated action across all levels of government.

“No single tier of government can address today’s security challenges in isolation. What is required is a coherent framework that aligns local knowledge with national capabilities,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support of the United Kingdom government in advancing peacebuilding initiatives.

The Director General of the Plateau State Peacebuilding Agency, Julie Sanda, commended the initiative and called for sustained institutional partnerships to scale successful interventions at the community level.

As part of the programme, participants visited Operation Rainbow, Plateau State’s security outfit, where they engaged with personnel on community-based security coordination, intelligence gathering and rapid response strategies.

At the end of the dialogue, participants agreed to strengthen inter-state collaboration, institutionalise peer learning platforms and improve early warning systems as part of efforts to promote sustainable peace in the region.

OSPRE serves as Nigeria’s national coordinating centre for early warning and response, working with stakeholders to anticipate and prevent emerging security threats through data-driven approaches.