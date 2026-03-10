PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass brought together ambitious young women eager to build successful careers in tech and the broader digital economy. The three-day programme provided an inspiring platform for learning, networking, and preparing participants for real opportunities in the industry.

Managing Director, PalmPay Limited, Chika Nwosu, at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass.

Over the past three years, the Purple Woman initiative has continued to grow in impact, empowering more than 250 young women and helping bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world career opportunities in the tech ecosystem.

The ten outstanding participants who secured internship placements with PalmPay at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass.

This year’s edition attracted overwhelming interest, with more than 1,000 applications from across the country. After a careful selection process, 100 outstanding women were chosen to participate in the 3-Day Masterclass, where they engaged in intensive sessions designed to equip them with practical skills and industry insights.

PalmPay exclusives and the ten outstanding participants who secured internship placements with the PalmPay team at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass.

The masterclass covered a wide range of critical career areas, including Human Resources, Data Analysis, Digital Marketing, Personal Financial Management, UX/UI Design, Software Engineering, and Product Management. Each session was facilitated by experienced industry professionals who shared practical knowledge, career guidance, and insights into navigating the evolving tech and fintech landscape.

Head of Marketing, PalmPay Nigeria, Olorunfemi Hanson (left); and Chief Executive Officer, Hydrogen, Kemi Okusanya at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass.

Beyond learning, the program also created tangible opportunities for participants. Ten exceptional participants were awarded six-month internship placements at PalmPay, giving them the chance to gain hands-on experience, develop professional skills, and begin their journey within the industry.

Head of Marketing, PalmPay Nigeria, Olorunfemi Hanson (left); and Director, Enterprise Development Centre (Pan-Atlantic University), Nneka Okekearu, at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass.

At PalmPay, being “The Smarter Way to Bank” goes beyond delivering innovative financial services. It also means creating meaningful impact by opening doors to opportunities that empower the next generation of talent.

Through initiatives like Purple Woman, PalmPay remains committed to supporting women, fostering inclusion in the tech ecosystem, and equipping young professionals with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy.