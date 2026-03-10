OPPO has launched the Reno15 Series in Nigeria, expanding its Reno lineup with two new smartphones the Reno15 and Reno15 F designed to deliver advanced photography capabilities, smooth performance, and refined aesthetics.

The Reno series has long been associated with creative expression and visual storytelling, and the Reno15 Series continues this tradition by introducing powerful imaging technology alongside thoughtful design enhancements.

One of the key highlights of the Reno15 is its 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera, offering one of the highest front-camera resolutions available within its category. This allows users to capture sharper self-portraits and wider group shots, making it particularly suited for social content creation and everyday photography.

Complementing the front camera is a versatile rear camera system featuring a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto lens with enhanced portrait capabilities, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Powered by OPPO’s latest AI Photography 2.0 engine, the device supports intelligent features such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo, and AI Eraser, enabling users to capture vibrant images in a variety of environments.

Beyond photography, the Reno15 Series focuses on performance and durability. The Reno15 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, supported by 12GB RAM and 512GB internalstorage, ensuring smooth performance for demanding tasks, multitasking, and gaming.

The device also incorporates OPPO’s AI HyperBoost 2.0 technology, designed to stabilize frame rates during gaming sessions and manage system resources efficiently. Combined with AI LinkBoost 3.0, the smartphone maintains stable connectivity even in areas with weaker network signals.

For display, the Reno15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and brightness reaching up to 1200 nits, delivering clear visuals across different lighting conditions.

Battery capacity has also been significantly enhanced. The Reno15 is equipped with a 6500mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing users to recharge quickly and stay connected throughout the day.

In terms of design, the Reno15 Series introduces a Dancing Aurora finish, a textured surface inspired by shifting light patterns. The design combines a glass back, aluminum frame, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, offering durability alongside a premium look and feel.

Running on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, the Reno15 Series includes AI-driven tools such as AI Mind Space, AI Writer, and Google Gemini integration, providing users with smart assistance across communication, productivity, and content creation.

Speaking on the launch, OPPO Nigeria noted that the Reno15 Series reflects the brand’s goal of creating devices that combine performance with lifestyle relevance.

“Smartphones today play an important role in how people capture experiences, stay productive, and stay connected. The Reno15 Series brings together powerful hardware, intelligent software, and refined design to support those everyday moments.”

The Reno15 and Reno15 F are now available across Nigeria through OPPO retail partners and authorized distributors.