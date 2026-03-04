Governor Umar Namadi has assured that the Jigawa State Government would pursue the alleged abduction case involving citizen Walida Abdulhadi to its logical and legal conclusion, ensuring that justice is served.

The governor gave this assurance on Wednesday when he met with Miss Walida’s parents and their lawyer at the Government House, Dutse.

During the meeting, the governor briefed the family on Miss Walida’s current condition and reiterated the government’s dedication to her full rehabilitation, continued education, and overall welfare.

He disclosed that Miss Walida is presently undergoing rehabilitation at a medical facility at the expense of the Jigawa State Government, adding that upon completion of her rehabilitation, she will be reintegrated with her family.

The governor further revealed that trained social workers have already been deployed to provide professional care and psychosocial support for Miss Walida and her child, emphasising that all necessary support mechanisms have been put in place to safeguard her well-being and ensure her full recovery.

In addition, Governor Namadi stated that the state government will enroll Miss Walida back in school and fully sponsor her education to enable her to continue her academic pursuits without hindrance.

Describing the incident as a case of kidnapping, the governor vowed that the state government would ensure that justice prevails through appropriate legal processes and that all those found culpable would be brought to justice.

He also announced that the government would support Miss Walida and her family through targeted economic empowerment programmes aimed at improving their living conditions and helping them rebuild their lives.

Governor Namadi further reiterated the Jigawa State Government’s firm commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all Jigawa citizens wherever they may be.

Speaking on behalf of Miss Walida’s parents, their lawyer, Kabiru Adamu, expressed appreciation to Governor Namadi for his swift intervention in rescuing the teenage girl and for the government’s comprehensive efforts toward her rehabilitation and reintegration.