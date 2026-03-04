The newly inaugurated leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has reaffirmed Governor Umar Namadi’s pledge to deliver two million votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In his inaugural address on Tuesday at the Dutse Township Stadium, the newly elected APC Chairman, Ahmad Garba, stated that the party’s leadership is fully committed to actualising Governor Namadi’s earlier promise pf two million votes for the president next year.

“We are fully aware of the promise the Governor made to President Bola Tinubu regarding the provision of two million votes from Jigawa State,” Mr Garba stated. “Every elected party official is committed to this goal, and we are already working toward fulfilling that mandate,” he added.

Mr Garba brings a wealth of administrative and legislative experience to the role, having previously served as the Commissioner for Land and Regional Planning, Commissioner for the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, and Deputy Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly. He was also a political adviser to the former Governor, Muhammadu Badaru.

Following the congress, Governor Namadi commended the exercise, describing it as orderly, transparent, and conducted entirely through consensus in line with the APC’s constitutional provisions.

The governor explained that the transition process was a bottom-up approach, starting at the ward level and progressing through the local government stage before culminating in the state-level congress.

He noted that the seamless nature of the exercise serves as a testament to the maturity and unity within the state chapter.

“What happened today shows that the APC in Jigawa State is a single, united entity. The absence of acrimony or complaints testifies to the harmony among our stakeholders,” Governor Namadi remarked.

The governor expressed his gratitude to party elders and leaders who participated in the congress, including Suwaiba Ahmad, the Minister of State for Education, serving and former members of the National and State Assemblies as well as the national party delegation tasked with overseeing the election process.

Governor Namadi also thanked the supporters of the APC, noting that the party will continue to operate an inclusive administration that welcomes all members.