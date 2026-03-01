Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) has begun a special operation to evacuate backlog of waste across the state.

The newly- appointed Special Adviser to the Governor and Managing Director of Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Farouk Akintunde, said the operation became necessary to rid the state of accumulated waste that were not properly attended to before he took over the affairs of the authority .

He said: “All the machinery of the authority has now been deployed to different parts of the State and the operation is going on simultaneously especially in major towns of Abeokuta, Sango-Ota , Ijebu- Ode,Ifo among others, while “Night Operation”, which was suspended several months back, has returned immediately in full swing.

“Following a fruitful meeting with Executive and Members of the Ogun State Association of Waste Managers Association AWAN where some lingering issues hampering their operations in the time past were resolved, members have also resumed immediately in their assigned coverage areas to contribute significantly to the proper evacuation of the accumulated waste across the state” Mr Akintunde added.

He, therefore urged, residents to give their waste to the waste managers assigned to their areas, and containerise them in front of their homes instead of dumping them indiscriminately on roadsides and medians, warning that anyone caught will be prosecuted.