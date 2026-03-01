The US military has confirmed that three American soldiers have been killed and five others seriously injured in Iranian missile strikes. Separately, Israeli authorities have confirmed nine deaths from a single missile attack on Sunday.

The US Central Command confirmed the American casualties in a statement.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” the US Central Command said in the statement.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” it added.

The US did not state which particular Iranian attacks led to the death of the soldiers. Iran has been targeting US bases and interests in the Middle East since Saturday, when the US and Israel launched an unprovoked war on Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country cannot target the US mainland and is forced to deal with its “bases in the region and the facilities or installations they use in countries in the region.”

Iran’s attack on US interests in the Middle East risks putting it on a collision course with Gulf countries, many of which house US bases and facilities. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain have all been hit by Iranian missiles, leading them to close their airspaces and impose restrictions on public gatherings. All the countries have criticised Iran for the attacks, although they all cautioned the US not to attack Iran, fearing such reprisals.

In Israel, authorities confirmed the death of nine people after an Iranian missile struck the Israeli town of Beit Shemesh. Many others are still trapped in the rubble of the affected building as sirens continue to be heard across Israel, warning citizens of incoming missiles.

While Iran continues to fire retaliatory missiles, the death toll in the country continues to rise, with over 200 now confirmed killed, including about 185 schoolgirls in an elementary school hit by US and Israeli missiles. The Iranian casualties also include Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several military leaders.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also announced that it struck the American aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, in the Gulf with “four ballistic missiles.” However, the US military said all missiles targeting the aircraft carrier were intercepted, and no damage was sustained. The US has also announced that it has sunk an Iranian naval ship in the Gulf of Oman.