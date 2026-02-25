Ogun State Governor, P@Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on his service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation, following the acceptance of his resignation by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor also congratulated the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Tunji Disu, expressing confidence in his ability to provide focused and result-oriented leadership at a critical time in the country’s security landscape.

In a statement personally signed by him, Governor Abiodun described Mr Egbetokun as a proud son of Ogun State whose decades of dedication, professionalism, and commitment to strengthening internal security remain a source of pride to Ogun indigenes and Nigerians as a whole.

He commended the former IGP for his selfless service and wished him well as he attends to pressing family responsibilities.

While congratulating Mr Disu, the governor urged the new police chief to prioritise intelligence-driven policing, improved welfare for officers and men, enhanced community engagement, and strengthened inter-agency collaboration to effectively combat crime and criminality across the country.

Mr Abiodun noted that restoring public confidence in the Force, deepening professionalism, leveraging technology for crime detection, and reinforcing internal discipline should form the cornerstone of the new IGP’s leadership agenda.

He reaffirmed his administration’s support for the Federal Government’s efforts to enhance national security, strengthen institutions, and ensure that the Nigeria Police Force remains professional, accountable, and effective in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.