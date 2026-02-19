The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has issued a strong advisory to traders and market operators across the country against the hoarding and artificial inflation of prices of essential food items during the holy month of Ramadan and lent.

Mr Issa-Onilu expressed concern over reports indicating that certain marketers are deliberately withholding staple commodities commonly consumed during fasting period thereby creating artificial scarcity and driving up prices to the detriment of ordinary Nigerians.

According to the Director General, such practices are not only economically disruptive but morally indefensible, particularly during a sacred season that emphasises compassion, sacrifice, generosity, and social responsibility.

“This is a period that calls for reflection, charity, and empathy for the less privileged. It is deeply troubling that some individuals would exploit this spiritual moment for excessive profit-making at the expense of vulnerable citizens,” Mr Issa-Onilu stated.

He noted that the deliberate hoarding of food items undermines national efforts at economic stability, fuels inflation, and places avoidable hardship on families already navigating challenging economic realities.

The NOA reiterated that responsible market conduct is a patriotic duty and a moral obligation. The Agency emphasised that fairness, transparency, and moderation in pricing are aligned with both national values and religious teachings.

The Director General further urged trade associations, market unions, and commodity groups to exercise internal regulatory discipline by discouraging exploitative behavior among their members. He called for collaboration with relevant regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with ethical market standards.

Mr Issa-Onilu reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to sustained sensitisation campaigns across all states and local government areas, promoting value reorientation, economic responsibility, and national cohesion.

He appealed to marketers to see Ramadan and Lent as opportunities to demonstrate integrity and social conscience rather than a window for opportunistic gain.

The National Orientation Agency will continue to monitor developments and engage stakeholders to safeguard the welfare of citizens and uphold the values that strengthen our national fabric.