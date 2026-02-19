Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed actress and film director Mercy Johnson-Okojie, a Kogi State native, as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

The actress is married to Odianosen Okojie, who represents Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor.

Mr Okpebholo said he appointed the 41-year-old actress to enhance citizens’ engagement with government policies and programmes across the state.

He added that Johnson-Okojie would leverage her extensive public influence, communication skills and strong grassroots connection to discharge her responsibilities effectively.

Appointment

The governor said: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Executive Governor of Edo State, has approved the appointment of Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

Mrs Mercy Johnson-Okojie is an accomplished Nigerian actress, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is one of Nollywood’s most celebrated figures, with a career spanning nearly two decades and featuring in over 200 films. Her outstanding contributions to the Nigerian film industry have earned her numerous awards and nominations, including recognition at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) and other prestigious platforms.”

Social responsibility

Mr Okpebholo further stated that the actress had consistently used her platform to promote social responsibility, civic awareness and community development.

He added that the actress’s appointment underscored his administration’s commitment to harnessing the expertise, credibility, and public goodwill of distinguished Nigerians to advance its vision of a prosperous and united Edo State.

“Beyond her achievements in the entertainment industry, Mrs Johnson-Okojie is widely respected for her humanitarian and advocacy work.

“Through the Mercy Johnson-Okojie Foundation, she has championed causes focused on women empowerment, child welfare, education support and healthcare outreach”, said the governor.

Backstory

This isn’t her first political appointment.

In March 2017, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, appointed her as Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts and Culture.

She received the appointment alongside 53 other Senior Special Assistants.

The government stated that the appointments were intended to recognise and encourage outstanding contributions to its New Direction Agenda.