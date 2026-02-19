Nigerian content creator, Kevin Chinedu Arua, popularly known as Governor Amuneke, has said he would not lend his platform to partisan political campaigns.

The Enugu State-born comedian, whose alter ego, “Governor Amuneke,” now commands millions of online followers and stirs debate on governance with every video, recently shared an Instagram video in which he refused to join the campaign for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

In the clip, he read out what he described as a direct message urging him to use his content to support President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You see the kind of videos that I post, and you have the mind to come and tell me to join the campaign for Tinubu. I would read some of the messages, and it is quite disturbing for me,” he said, questioning what he described as the audacity of the approach.

Alleged Message

Governor Amuneke, who has built a sizable following for his political skits and mimicry of Nigerian leaders, disclosed that an anonymous person sent him a message inviting him to join a campaign for the current administration of President Tinubu, ahead of the upcoming elections.

Reading from the alleged message, he quoted: “I have been watching your content. Please, sir, you are not impressing me. You are only using your content to fight my leader, President Tinubu. I want to let you know that President Tinubu is bigger than mere comedy sessions.”

Governor Amuneke, however, rejected the suggestion that his content should be aligned with any political figure or party, stressing that his creative work is driven by a broader Pan-African vision focused on accountability and good governance.

“My content is bigger than Tinubu. It is bigger than Nigeria. It is for the entire Africa, for a better Africa. Politically, we need to know what we are supposed to do. That’s what gave birth to the kind of content I do,” he said.

After Tinubu

The comedian-turned-commentator added that his role as a public commentator is not tied to election cycles or political allegiances, noting that he would continue to scrutinise leaders regardless of who occupies power.

“Even after Tinubu, we would still be here to address things. Even if things get better, you would still see me address the loopholes. So, it is beyond you. It is beyond the APC,” he said.

Political satire and digital activism have become increasingly influential in Nigeria’s public discourse, with comedians, skit makers, and social media influencers often shaping conversations on governance, accountability, and civic responsibility, particularly among young Nigerians who dominate online platforms.

Governor Amuneke, in an exclusive interview with this newspaper, said he sometimes receives threats and criticism, but maintains he is not an activist but a content creator. He began his satire comedy in 2020.